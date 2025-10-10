Emerald Keepers to host talk on sustainable landscaping

Want to reduce water consumption and attract pollinators to your yard? Get answers and inspiration at Emerald Keepers’ Eco-talk on Earth-friendly Landscaping. The free event on Oct. 22 will provide information on native and water-wise plants to create a sustainable garden.

A panel of experts will discuss the benefits of using native plants, garden design styles, and strategies for rainwater capture and retention.

Panelists include Christine Hoey of the San Diego Chapter of the California Native Plant Society, Debby Dunn of the San Diego County Water Authority, Nathaniel Thomas-Stevens from Ground Up Design, and Leigh Watson Adams from L. Watson Design Co. The discussion will be moderated by Leslie Crawford and will include time for a Q&A.

The event will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the Grand Room of the Spreckels Center, and will include light appetizers, wine and beer. Space is limited, so please RSVP at emeraldkeepers.org.





