Meet Your Neighbor: Jean Pierre Marques, Zen master, artist, and so much more

Grand Master and artist Jean Pierre Marques is a man of many talents.

“Make ordinary moments extraordinary” is the mantra of Grand Master Jean Pierre Marques, who was born in Algeria and says his greatest achievement was coming to America, which completely changed the trajectory of his life. Full of trials and triumphs, he grew up in a poor, uneducated family during a civil war. After emigrating to France, he spent nine grueling years there, until he moved to the US on December 14, 1972, a date firmly etched in his mind. With an innate entrepreneurial spirit, he secured a job within three weeks, even though he spoke no English.

Internationally known as a Grand Master Teacher of Yoga, Tai Chi, Meditation, Fitness and Martial Arts, he is also a Behavioral and Spiritual Therapist, Certified Hypnotherapist, Certified Medical Hypnotherapist, Hypno-anesthesiologist, author and artist. A pioneer in the mind/body field, he has worked with hospitals, health spas, students, and clients throughout the world. In the early 1980s, he created the popular Boxercise and patented a unique exercise system called the Health Ladder®, and a customized yoga mat called the Alignmat®. He is also the founder of the Kitaido Yoga System and two new fitness arts: Kenbudo® Martial Arts (“Dancing Peaceful Warrior”) and Kenbudo Chi Flow® Training.

He always greets people with a smile. Photo courtesy of Jean Pierre Marques

With a quiet and humble demeanor, he is no stranger to celebrities and opened his first wellness center in Beverly Hills in 1975 called the Institute of Mind and Body Development.  Well-known clients include Michael Strahan, Robin Williams, Jodie Foster, Julia Roberts, and Carly Simon, as well as Olympic athletes and an extensive list of others.

He also launched wellness centers in Arizona and Hawaii and was the Director and Creator of Spiritual Awareness at Canyon Ranch Health Resort. Twenty-six years ago, a client suggested he visit Coronado, and he vividly recalls that after coming over the bridge and seeing the ocean, he said to his wife Linda, “This is the place!” Their first day in town, they saw a “For Lease” sign on a space under the former Marie Callender’s Restaurant. They signed on the dotted line, opening “Coronado Yoga and Wellness Center,” the first of its kind here in Coronado. Later, they moved to a studio on First Street near the current Smart & Final, until they landed in their current location 17 years ago at 801 Orange Avenue, Suite 202, above CalPrivate Bank.

Jean Pierre and his wife Linda own Coronado Yoga & Wellness Center at 801 Orange Ave.

Prior to the pandemic, Sensei Jean Pierre, who is often referred to as teacher, traveled extensively around the world with his private clients. “My life experiences have helped shape how I assist others transform their lives,” he shares.

Born with an artistic eye, during the Covid lockdown, he had even more time to focus on his art. He describes it as “meditative art that is inspired by prayer, music, nature, sounds, and silent meditation.” He strives to show how it is possible for the world, with all its different races, religions, and colors, to be in perfect harmony with the universe. His mixed media creations showcase vibrant images that evoke joy. Some of his favorite themes are the sea, turtles, flowers, and my personal favorite bicycles. You can find his art at Sea La Vie, online, and he also displays at Art in the Park.

His upcoming book is geared for children and features his original childhood drawings.

He has written several books, including “Wake Up to Life” and “Secrets to Longevity,” and his newest publication, “My Child Speaks Through Me,” will debut soon.  He remembers drawing from an early age, and his newest book showcases sketches he did as a child, starting around age five, and is geared to teaching children life lessons through his own experiences.

At eighty years young, he emphasizes that people should enjoy every moment of their lives. Using his varied life lessons, he lives to help others.

“I have had a blessed life, and I enjoy the miracle of being a human being,” he reveals. Along with practicing yoga and meditation every day, he can be found walking on the beach and around town, driving in his golf cart, and meeting new people.

To learn more about your neighbor Master Jean Pierre and Coronado Yoga and Wellness Center, visit www.coronadoyoga.com and www.evolutioninhealth.com.

 

The Coronado Times welcomes 'Meet Your Neighbor' suggestions of locals to profile.



Jennifer fell in love with Coronado as a teenager while visiting a college friend. She vowed that someday she would make it her home, and that dream has recently become a reality. Fast forward through completing college with a BA in Journalism, Public Relations and Communications, she then went on to work with a variety of clients. She also taught Journalism and coordinated fundraising for her children’s school, and was a staff writer for San Diego Family Magazine and contributed to other parenting publications. Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

