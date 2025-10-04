Saturday, October 4, 2025
Coronado Community READ 2026 – Nominate a title before Oct. 15

The Coronado Public Library is now accepting book title suggestions for the 2026 Community READ. If you’ve read a book that inspired you, made you laugh, or sparked meaningful thought, the library invites you to share it. Submit your recommendation by October 15.

The Community READ is an annual program that brings residents together through the shared reading of one book. Once the book is selected, the library will host a variety of community events that align with the theme of the chosen book.

Nomination Process:

Nominations for the 2026 Coronado Community READ will be accepted from October 1 to October 15. During this period, the community is invited to suggest titles that meet the selection criteria outlined below. The Coronado Community READ Selection Committee, made up of Coronado Public Library staff, community partners, and local book club members, will review all nominations. They will narrow down the list to 10 titles, and then to five finalists.

Selection Criteria:

When choosing a book, the committee considers the following:

  • Broad Appeal: The book should engage a wide range of adult readers with varying ages, literacy levels, and life experiences.
  • Quality: The book should be well-written, with compelling characters, plot, and/or themes that encourage discussion and the exchange of ideas.
  • Availability: The book should be available in multiple formats, such as paperback, audio, and large print.
  • Recency: Ideally, the book should have been published within the last 5 to 10 years.

Additional Considerations:

  • Is the author still living? Do they have a national or regional reputation?
  • Is the author from California, particularly San Diego or Southern California?
  • Is the book fiction, non-fiction, or a memoir? The program alternates between fiction and non-fiction each year.
  • Is there a film or theater adaptation of the book?
  • Is the title available in other languages?
  • Does the book contain sensitive material?
  • Has the book won any awards?

Submit Your Suggestion:

Enter your suggestion in the survey below during the open suggestion period, Oct. 1-15, 2025.

Submit your suggestion here

 

 



