Robert Allan Koop (1943-2025)

Submitted by the family

Robert “Bob” Allan Koop, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend, passed away peacefully on August 24, 2025, with his loving family by his side. He was born in Holland, Michigan, on April 24, 1943, to Helen Schmidt Koop and Melvin Harold Koop. Bob was a devoted big brother to his cherished sister, Linda, and spent his childhood along the shores of Lake Michigan surrounded by family, aunts, uncles, and his lifelong best friend and cousin, Herk Van Tongeren.

The Koop family later relocated to sunny Southern California, where Bob attended school in Arcadia and Tustin. There, he met the lifelong friends who would become known as the “Boys of ’43.” Together, they surfed, played baseball, studied, and formed the kind of deep, rowdy friendships that led to a lifetime of unforgettable stories. Bob graduated from Tustin High School in 1961. He went on to study business at Long Beach State while managing Buffum’s department store in the evenings. It was there he discovered his natural gift for sales, launching a career in the women’s garment industry that spanned more than 35 years.

In his early 20s, Bob spent time living and skiing in Aspen, Colorado, enjoying the mountains and a spirited lifestyle alongside Herk and other close friends. After a few adventurous years, he returned to Southern California to continue building his career. It was after this return that he met Kathleen “Kathy” Anne Fogarty of Indianapolis at a Newport Beach ski club, a meeting that would change his life forever.

Bob and Kathy were married on December 27, 1969, in Newport Beach, beginning a life filled with love, laughter, partnership, and adventure. Kathy, his beloved “Kath,” was the center of his world, and theirs was a marriage marked by love, joy, and unwavering devotion.

Bob and Kathy settled in Coronado, California in 1976, where they raised their three children: Karrie Anne, Allison Louise, and Kyle Andrew. Together, they built a life grounded in hard work, dedication, and a shared passion for investing in property, which brought them both pride and joy over the years. Bob was a devoted father, always cheering from the sidelines at games, attending school events, celebrating birthdays, and opening his heart and home to all. Whether he was out on his boat in the bay or fishing in Mexico, Costa Rica, or Kona, Bob loved being around water and sharing those experiences with others.

He found great joy in everyday celebrations. He especially loved Halloween, always finding a way to join in the fun, and was known for festive Christmas parties filled with good food, music, and laughter. Bob even hosted college Spring Breaks for Karrie and Allison and their friends, turning his home into a lively space full of energy and warmth. He loved birthdays, especially his own, which often became joyful gatherings with grilling, storytelling, and heartfelt toasts.

Bob’s deep, infectious laugh, with eyes that crinkled when he smiled could light up a room. He had a way of making everyone feel seen and valued, always genuinely interested in how others were doing. His questions about your life were never just small talk, he truly cared. He was a natural storyteller, always ready with a funny or touching tale from his younger years, his travels, or his adventures with lifelong friends. Whether gathered around the table with his beloved Gourmet Dinner Group (active since the early 1980s), relaxing at home with family, or chatting at a ballgame, Bob had a way of drawing people in with his humor and vivid recollections. His stories weren’t just entertainment, they were how he connected, celebrated life, and brought people closer together.

Bob loved cheering on the San Diego Padres, first at Jack Murphy Stadium and later at Petco Park often with family by his side. Summers at the races in Del Mar and Santa Anita became a tradition, as did attending classic car shows, where his enthusiasm was contagious. One of his most treasured memories was sharing the excitement of the Indy 500. Bob also found great joy in traveling with his loved ones, creating lasting memories together in Hawaii, Costa Rica, Alaska, Palm Desert, Deer Valley, Newport Beach, New York City, and Florida.

More than anything, Bob adored being “Papa” to his four grandchildren: Gage and Alex Gilby, and Zoe and Zach Rice. He took great pride in attending their games, school events, and life milestones. Each grandchild had a special connection with him full of love, laughter, and wisdom. He was, and remains, deeply proud and grateful for all of them.

Bob will be remembered for his warmth, charisma, and kind heart. He occupied a space in so many people’s lives; a man who brought joy, humor, and connection wherever he went. The best part of his life, without question, was his dear “Kath,” followed by the incredible family they built together. His presence was a gift, and his absence will be deeply felt.

He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Kathy Koop; his daughter Karrie Gilby and her sons, Gage and Alex; his daughter Allison and her husband Christian Rice, with grandchildren Zoe and Zach; and his son Kyle Andrew Koop. He is also survived by his sister, Linda Zarek; and Kathy’s sister and brother-in-law, Louise and Jeff Smith.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Islander Sports Foundation at ISF, P.O. Box 181115, Coronado, Ca 92178 or Coronado Little League, P.O. Box 180427, Coronado, Ca 92178.

