b•long Pilates celebrates one year and expands to Carlsbad

b•long celebrated one year in Coronado on September 19, 2025. Owner, Liz Merrill, gushes about the experience. “I’m so thankful to my founding members and our teachers. The instructor makes or breaks the experience, and we have the best in San Diego. Every single one of our instructors that I started with, with the exception of Molly, who moved to New York, is still with us. Kelsey, Karina, Ellie, Erica, Jessica, Jeannine, Nicole, and Seville!”

Expanding to Carlsbad

While b•long Coronado will always be Liz’s home, she’s excited to expand to Carlsbad. The new location is slated to open in mid-October. “I have always felt that b•long is a coastal brand, and I kind of want to keep it like that. I felt super lucky to find this spot, and it’s on State Street, which is in the heart of everything. It’s a similar feel to Coronado, and it happened to coincide with one of my instructors, Ellie, wanting to be up there as well. I really feel like the demographic is similar [to Coronado].”

b•long is inclusive. “There are moms of all stages, and we’re going to have a kid play area for some of the morning classes. The surfing community sees the value of a strong core and the small muscle dexterity and strength that Pilates provides. Carlsbad High School is a pretty big high school, so I really am looking forward to introducing Pilates to high schoolers.”

The inclusivity encompasses all stages of life and also extends to fitness levels. “The biggest differentiator [of b•long] is our desire and our mission to be inclusive of all stages and fitness levels. Our signature class is focused on building strength and muscle; it’s challenging. We also offer two other types of classes that are a bit milder. Great for active recovery and for people just entering the Pilates world. One is Sculpt and Stretch; the other is Stretch and Restore. Both weave in more flexibility than the Signature class. Our programming is a blend of modern and classic.”

Different Classes, Consistent Workouts

Liz also shares that class preference can and should change. “It depends on where you are that day. A lot of days I will do our signature class, but every now and again, I throw in a restorative because that’s what my body needs.” What’s the perk of restorative Pilates over a different medium, such as yoga? Liz explains, “With our machines, it facilitates a stretch in a way that you can’t do just on the ground.”

Community Comes First

For Liz, expanding her business to a new community is more than putting a location down and moving on. “We care about our communities, we care about our people. We want to be involved.” She continues, “Carlsbad was a good spot, and Ellie is moving there. I’ll also be there a couple times a week, so that we can replicate that community touch.” Liz is already developing partnerships before the studio has even opened. “The taco place down the street, Pure Taco, made a b•long burrito! The manager, Robert, is local, and we became fast friends. There’s also a pet store next door, and we’re going to do ‘Puppy Pilates.’ I love the small business entrepreneurial world.”

Coronado locals know how deep Liz’s community roots run. This weekend is the third Annual Race the Rock, which Liz co-founded with Michelle Gilmore. Each year, Race the Rock raises more than $50,000 for local nonprofits. This year, the theme is the “Well-Rounded Child,” with 100% of proceeds benefiting Coronado Schools Foundation, Safe Harbor, and the Islander Sports Foundation.

Future Locations

There will always be an option for more locations, but for now, Liz is focused on making Coronado and Carlsbad the best they can be. “I’m not opposed to other locations. I could see us in Phoenix, because we have so many students who come back and forth. For the short term, maybe find little pockets on the coast where there isn’t a modern Pilates-type studio like ours. I’ll be guided by opportunity — that’s me. I don’t ever want to force something. I would never want Coronado b•long to suffer at the expense of expansion. I’m always open to suggestions, but I don’t feel any sense of rush.”

Founding memberships for b•long Carlsbad are now available.

