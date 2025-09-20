Saturday, September 20, 2025
Business

b•long Pilates celebrates one year and expands to Carlsbad

3 min.
Alyssa K. Burns
Alyssa K. Burns
b•long Coronado, Del view
b•long Coronado, photo courtesy of b•long

b•long celebrated one year in Coronado on September 19, 2025. Owner, Liz Merrill, gushes about the experience. “I’m so thankful to my founding members and our teachers. The instructor makes or breaks the experience, and we have the best in San Diego. Every single one of our instructors that I started with, with the exception of Molly, who moved to New York, is still with us. Kelsey, Karina, Ellie, Erica, Jessica, Jeannine, Nicole, and Seville!”

Expanding to Carlsbad

While b•long Coronado will always be Liz’s home, she’s excited to expand to Carlsbad. The new location is slated to open in mid-October. “I have always felt that b•long is a coastal brand, and I kind of want to keep it like that. I felt super lucky to find this spot, and it’s on State Street, which is in the heart of everything. It’s a similar feel to Coronado, and it happened to coincide with one of my instructors, Ellie, wanting to be up there as well. I really feel like the demographic is similar [to Coronado].”

b•long is inclusive. “There are moms of all stages, and we’re going to have a kid play area for some of the morning classes. The surfing community sees the value of a strong core and the small muscle dexterity and strength that Pilates provides. Carlsbad High School is a pretty big high school, so I really am looking forward to introducing Pilates to high schoolers.”

b•long Coronado studio, photo courtesy of b•long

The inclusivity encompasses all stages of life and also extends to fitness levels. “The biggest differentiator [of b•long] is our desire and our mission to be inclusive of all stages and fitness levels. Our signature class is focused on building strength and muscle; it’s challenging. We also offer two other types of classes that are a bit milder. Great for active recovery and for people just entering the Pilates world. One is Sculpt and Stretch; the other is Stretch and Restore. Both weave in more flexibility than the Signature class. Our programming is a blend of modern and classic.”

Different Classes, Consistent Workouts

Liz also shares that class preference can and should change. “It depends on where you are that day. A lot of days I will do our signature class, but every now and again, I throw in a restorative because that’s what my body needs.” What’s the perk of restorative Pilates over a different medium, such as yoga? Liz explains, “With our machines, it facilitates a stretch in a way that you can’t do just on the ground.”

Community Comes First

Ellie, Studio Manager b•long Carlsbad

For Liz, expanding her business to a new community is more than putting a location down and moving on. We care about our communities, we care about our people. We want to be involved.” She continues, “Carlsbad was a good spot, and Ellie is moving there. I’ll also be there a couple times a week, so that we can replicate that community touch.” Liz is already developing partnerships before the studio has even opened. “The taco place down the street, Pure Taco, made a b•long burrito! The manager, Robert, is local, and we became fast friends. There’s also a pet store next door, and we’re going to do ‘Puppy Pilates.’ I love the small business entrepreneurial world.”

Coronado locals know how deep Liz’s community roots run. This weekend is the third Annual Race the Rock, which Liz co-founded with Michelle Gilmore. Each year, Race the Rock raises more than $50,000 for local nonprofits. This year, the theme is the “Well-Rounded Child,” with 100% of proceeds benefiting Coronado Schools Foundation, Safe Harbor, and the Islander Sports Foundation.

Race the Rock starts and ends at Nicky Rottens on Saturday, September 20.

Future Locations

There will always be an option for more locations, but for now, Liz is focused on making Coronado and Carlsbad the best they can be. “I’m not opposed to other locations. I could see us in Phoenix, because we have so many students who come back and forth. For the short term, maybe find little pockets on the coast where there isn’t a modern Pilates-type studio like ours. I’ll be guided by opportunity — that’s me. I don’t ever want to force something. I would never want Coronado b•long to suffer at the expense of expansion. I’m always open to suggestions, but I don’t feel any sense of rush.” 

Founding memberships for b•long Carlsbad are now available.

 Instagram Website

 



LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Alyssa K. Burns
Alyssa K. Burns
Alyssa is a graduate of Coronado High School and was in the founding broadcast journalism class at CHS. She earned her BA in Communication from CSU East Bay and completed her MBA from CSU San Marcos. Her passion for writing and interest in the behind the scenes of business, leads her to write frequently about Coronado businesses. You can find Alyssa walking around the ferry landing with her husband and shih-tzu terrier or enjoying a cup of coffee at one of Coronado's favorite cafes.Have a story for The Coronado Times to cover? Send news tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Education

CUSD faces lawsuit after suicide of middle school student, parents say child was bullied

Community News

Completion of suicide deterrent on Coronado Bridge slated for 2028

Education

CUSD budget back on track, and an update on special education

Business

Hotel del Coronado honored with 2025 People In Preservation Award

City of Coronado

Coronado’s roads are busier, but collision rates remain among lowest in decades

Business

Coronado Culinary Crafters: From starter to loaf, Dibble Dough’s delicious journey

MORE FROM AUTHOR

People

“The Tale of Dolores” Children’s Book: A Message to the Girls

Business

Cays Yoga & Pilates: Best Friends Find Harmony

Movie Reviews

“Elio” is a Space Adventure for Children

People

Grandmother & Granddaughter Stylists at Salon On First

Business

Choose Healthy: Where Lifestyle and Internal Medicine Intersect

People

Meet Your Neighbor: Joel Ortiz, Photography & Fireworks

More Local News

CUSD faces lawsuit after suicide of middle school student, parents say child was bullied

Education

Completion of suicide deterrent on Coronado Bridge slated for 2028

Community News

CUSD budget back on track, and an update on special education

Education

Coronado’s roads are busier, but collision rates remain among lowest in decades

City of Coronado

Coronado Culinary Crafters: From starter to loaf, Dibble Dough’s delicious journey

Business

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2025, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

CUSD faces lawsuit after suicide of middle school student, parents say...