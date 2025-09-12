Updates on Coronado bridge suicide deterrent, upcoming NASCAR race on the agenda for City Council

The agenda for this week’s meeting of the Coronado City Council includes an update to the anti-suicide barrier that will be installed on the San Diego-Coronado Bridge, an update on an upcoming NASCAR race in Coronado, and more. Public comment will be heard.

The meeting is at 4 p.m. on Sept. 16 in the City Council Chamber at 1825 Strand Way, and will be broadcast here. The full agenda is here. A recording of the meeting will be posted here.

Suicide deterrent project on the Coronado Bridge

Since its completion in 1969, more than 400 people have died after jumping from the San Diego-Coronado Bridge.

The state is working to install an anti-suicide net on the bridge, a project that, at last estimation, will cost $140 million. The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) contracted Myers and Traylor in April 2025 for the project.

Caltrans will present an update at the Sept. 16 City Council meeting.

The Coronado bridge has been given the moniker of “suicide bridge,” and it’s often cited as the nation’s second deadliest, after the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco. However, a suicide deterrent was completed on the Golden Gate Bridge in 2024.

In April, a representative from Caltrans said there was not yet a timeframe for the project, but that it would implement a design-build approach in effort to expedite construction.

In 2019, Caltrans installed four-inch spikes along the railing of the bridge, but they did not prevent people from jumping. There are security cameras at the Glorietta Toll Plaza on the Coronado side of the bridge, but they are insufficient for monitoring bridge activity, Caltrans says.

The bridge marks the highest concentration of fatalities in Caltrans’ District 11, which includes San Diego and Imperial counties. Because fatalities caused by suicide do not qualify under Highway Safety Improvement Program (HSIP) criteria, the project does not qualify for HSIP funding.

Read more about the planned deterrent here.

More information on the 2026 NASCAR race in Coronado

In July, NASCAR announced that it will host a street race at Naval Air Station North Island in celebration of the nation’s 250th anniversary.

The announcement prompted much discussion, though very little was revealed. The National Association for Stock Auto Racing (NASCAR) will present on the project during the Sept. 16 council meeting.

The Coronado race will be a part of a broader show, encompassing three days of races. The Cup Series event on Sunday, June 21 will be preceded by races for the Xfinity Series and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series races on Friday, June 19 and Saturday, June 20.

“It’s an honor to partner with NASCAR at NAS North Island as a part of our 250th anniversary celebration,” said Captain Loren Jacobi, commanding officer of Naval Base Coronado, at the time of announcement. “Hosting one of America’s premier motorsports events on this historic base reflects our partnership with the local community and our shared pride in the nation’s heritage.”

Tickets for the 2026 NASCAR San Diego Weekend will go on sale this fall. Fans can put down a deposit for advance pricing at NASCARSanDiego.com.

Two public hearings for residential properties

The council will hold two public hearings for changes to residential properties. The first will consider a request to allow seven existing, residential units on C Avenue to be sold individually as condominiums. The Coronado Planning and Design Commission held a public hearing on Aug. 12 and recommended approval of the request.

The other hearing will consider a historic alteration permit on a historically designated, single-family home on I Avenue for an interior remodel and several additions to the property, as well as several setback exemptions. The city’s Historic Resource Commission found that the plan is consistent with Coronado’s standards for treatment of historic properties. The HRC recommended approval of the project.





