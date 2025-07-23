NASCAR Will Host Race in Coronado

NASCAR will host a new street race at Naval Air Station North Island to celebrate the nation’s 250th anniversary.

The event will take place on June 21, 2026 the National Association for Stock Auto Cars (NASCAR) confirmed.

“For us, this isn’t just a race; it’s a mission celebrating the shared values of courage, commitment, and elite performance of the men and women who serve our nation,” said Ben Kennedy, a former race car driver and the current executive vice president and chief venue and racing innovations officer for NASCAR, in a statement.

The Coronado race will be a part of a broader show, encompassing three days of races showcasing stars of the NASCAR cup series from June 16-19.

“It’s an honor to partner with NASCAR at NAS North Island as a part of our 250th anniversary celebration,” said Cpt. Loren Jacobi, commanding officer of Naval Base Coronado. “Hosting one of America’s premier motosports events on this historic base reflects our partnership with the local community and our shared pride in the nation’s heritage.”





