“The Roses” delivers laughs and chemistry, thorns and all

Most of the people who don’t like the film The Roses are hung up on the idea it’s not as good as the original, the 1989 film the War of the Roses starring Michael Douglas and Kathleen Turner.

But I never saw the original. And I can say that I really enjoyed the new Roses: I loved the British sarcasm, the biting dialogue and the palpable chemistry between the leads, Theodore Rose (Benedict Cumberbatch) and Ivy Rose (Olivia Colman.)

In fact, their chemistry is so good, it’s hard to believe that they still aren’t madly in love with each other, even when they start throwing things. Maybe that’s the problem.

I don’t think this film is about their relationship as much as it is about gender roles. What do we expect of our husband or our wife, and what duties do we expect them to fulfill? Can stay-at-home dads truly be happy, and can work-a-holic wives really parent their children? Who’s to say.

But one thing’s for sure. With direction by Jay Roach (Austin Powers and Meet the Parents) and with a script by Tony McNamara (Poor Things), the film delivers lots of solid laughs, especially if you like dark comedy and ridiculous sarcasm (I do.) Throw in Kate McKinnon and Andy Sandberg as friends Amy and Barry and you’ve got some good old-fashioned American-flavored SNL hilarity in the mix.

The verdict? If you’re married to the old War of the Roses you might want to switch out that vase. These new roses are different, but delightful in their own right.

Trailer

Movie Times: Click here

Genre: Comedy

Director: Jay Roach

Actors: Olivia Colman, Benedict Cumberbatch, Kate McKinnon, Andy Samberg, Ncuti Gatwa

Running Time: 1h 45m

Rating: R





