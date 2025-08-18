“The Naked Gun” Barrels onto the Scene in Chaotic Hilarity

If you’re looking for a raunchy, light-hearted, laugh-out-loud comedy in the spirit of Airplane or the 1988 original Naked Gun, this film is for you.

Liam Neeson is every bit as funny as Leslie Neilson, playing Lieutenant Frank Drebin, Jr., son of Neilson’s character. Pamela Anderson wows as Beth Davenport, Drebin’s love interest. You can’t help but think that the actors are having as much fun making this film as you are watching it, which adds to comedic chaos.

The movie opens with a bank heist, but the plot thickens when we learn that the bad guy—tech powerhouse Richard Cane—is planning to revert all humans back to their barbaric nature. He wants to reimagine the world as a place for “powerful, righteous men” because the world was “better” before.

Highlights include bodycam footage from Drebin, which illuminate his penchant for pigging out and the aftermath, as well as a serious mishap with a self-driving electric car. You’ll like the climatic fight scene to “Fergalicious” (because, both Drebin and Cane share an affinity for all things Black Eyed Peas) as well the scene where Drebin senior appears as a mythic owl to guide his son to glory.

Overall, the film is slapstick, spill-your-popcorn, goofy fun. If you can’t laugh at this movie at least once or twice, then you might be dead inside.

Movie times: Click here

Genre: Comedy

Director: Akiva Schaffer

Actors: Liam Neeson, Pamela Anderson, Paul Walter Hauser

Running Time: 1 hours and 25 minutes

Rating: PG-13





