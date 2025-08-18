Monday, August 18, 2025
“The Naked Gun” Barrels onto the Scene in Chaotic Hilarity

Christine Van Tuyl
If you’re looking for a raunchy, light-hearted, laugh-out-loud comedy in the spirit of Airplane or the 1988 original Naked Gun, this film is for you.

Liam Neeson is every bit as funny as Leslie Neilson, playing Lieutenant Frank Drebin, Jr., son of Neilson’s character. Pamela Anderson wows as Beth Davenport, Drebin’s love interest. You can’t help but think that the actors are having as much fun making this film as you are watching it, which adds to comedic chaos.

The movie opens with a bank heist, but the plot thickens when we learn that the bad guy—tech powerhouse Richard Cane—is planning to revert all humans back to their barbaric nature. He wants to reimagine the world as a place for “powerful, righteous men” because the world was “better” before.

Highlights include bodycam footage from Drebin, which illuminate his penchant for pigging out and the aftermath, as well as a serious mishap with a self-driving electric car. You’ll like the climatic fight scene to “Fergalicious” (because, both Drebin and Cane share an affinity for all things Black Eyed Peas) as well the scene where Drebin senior appears as a mythic owl to guide his son to glory.

Overall, the film is slapstick, spill-your-popcorn, goofy fun. If you can’t laugh at this movie at least once or twice, then you might be dead inside.

Genre: Comedy

Director: Akiva Schaffer

Actors:  Liam Neeson, Pamela Anderson, Paul Walter Hauser

Running Time: 1 hours and 25 minutes

Rating: PG-13

 



Christine has been writing and telling stories since she could hold a crayon. She started working for The Coronado Times in 2020 just a few weeks before the global pandemic, and it’s only gotten more exciting! She graduated from UCSD with a degree in Communications and earned her Masters in Journalism from Harvard in May 2024. She has worked as a news writer for KUSI-TV, a reporter for the San Diego Community News Group and as an editor for Greenhaven Press. In Coronado, she writes for Crown City Magazine, in addition to reporting for The Coronado Times, where she covers education, social justice, health and fitness, travel and the arts. She loves a good human interest story and writing anything about animals. When she’s not working, you’ll find her at home with her husband, two teenage girls and English Bulldog, at the barn with her horse, or headed far away on a new travel adventure. You’ll also spot her at yoga, running along the Bay, walking dogs at PAWS or eating a burrito. Christine loves living in Coronado and always finds something to write about in this dynamic, exciting little town.

