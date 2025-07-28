Monday, July 28, 2025
Community NewsEntertainment

Coronado Chamber of Commerce Presents: Military Appreciation Concert in the Park and Awards Ceremony

1 min.

An Evening of Honor, Music, and Community Celebration

Managing Editor
Managing Editor

The Coronado Chamber of Commerce invites the community to a very special Concert in the Park on Sunday, August 3 at Spreckels Park beginning at 5 pm honoring our local military members and their families. The evening promises an unforgettable blend of patriotic pride, heartfelt recognition, and outstanding musical entertainment—all free and open to the public.

This event offers a unique opportunity for Coronado residents and the local business community to come together in gratitude and support of the brave service members who protect our nation. Join us for a beautiful evening of community, connections, and celebration.

Attendees are encouraged to arrive early and be seated by 5 pm. Bring your blankets, lawn chairs, and a picnic dinner for a meaningful and festive summer evening in Spreckels Park.

There is limited reserved parking for active-duty military members at the CUSD parking lots on Sixth and Seventh Streets.

Event Schedule

5:00 – 5:15 pm
The evening opens with the 1st Marine Division Band, performing the National Anthem and other selections, accompanied by the Coronado High School NJROTC Color Guard.

5:15 – 5:20 pm
Welcome remarks will be given by Chamber Board Member Mike Woiwode and Captain Loren Jacobi, Commanding Officer of Naval Base Coronado.

5:20 – 5:45 pm
Presentation of Military and Community Awards:

  • CAPT Harry T. Jenkins Memorial Award
  • VADM James & Sybil Stockdale Community Service Award
  • VADM Edward H. Martin Distinguished Community Service Award, presented by the City of Coronado

5:45 – 6:00 pm
Announcements and acknowledgments of the generous sponsors who made this evening possible – Gail & Bob Bardin, Carol Sommer, Arlene Inch and the Auen Foundation.

6:00 – 7:45 pm
The concert begins with the acclaimed Nashville band Sixwire, joined by a very special surprise guest who will remain after the show for photos with attendees.



LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

Coronado Water and Air Quality Report – July 17-23, 2025

Community News

Cooking Workshop: Tacos, Tostadas & Ceviche

Community News

Lego® Workshop for Adults: Build a Yellow Travel Suitcase

Community News

Midday Sound Bath to be Held Friday, August 29 – Register Early

News

US and Mexico Reach New Agreement in Tijuana Sewage Crisis

Community News

Art Outside the Box – Public Invited to Unveiling of Historic-Themed Utility Box Art

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Military

Avenue of Heroes: William Edward Gise

Stage

Coronado Playhouse Presents a Pop-Fueled Reimagining of “Head Over Heels”

People

Nico DiMatteo Receives Top Scholarship from Padres Foundation

People

CJWC Awards Four Marilyn Foster Scholarships for 2025

People

Local Hip Hop Dance Team Shows Star Power in Vegas, Auditions on Aug. 16

Community News

Caltrans Wants to Hear From You – Silver Strand Survey

More Local News

US and Mexico Reach New Agreement in Tijuana Sewage Crisis

News

NASCAR Will Host Race in Coronado

News

In a Compromise, Coronado Will Phase In Higher Affordable Housing Fees

City of Coronado

In the Name of Safety, City Will Fence Cays Dog Park

City of Coronado

Crack Taco Shop Coming to Orange Ave, Origins at Seaside Market

Business

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2025, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Coronado Water and Air Quality Report – July 17-23, 2025