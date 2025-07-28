Coronado Chamber of Commerce Presents: Military Appreciation Concert in the Park and Awards Ceremony

The Coronado Chamber of Commerce invites the community to a very special Concert in the Park on Sunday, August 3 at Spreckels Park beginning at 5 pm honoring our local military members and their families. The evening promises an unforgettable blend of patriotic pride, heartfelt recognition, and outstanding musical entertainment—all free and open to the public.

This event offers a unique opportunity for Coronado residents and the local business community to come together in gratitude and support of the brave service members who protect our nation. Join us for a beautiful evening of community, connections, and celebration.

Attendees are encouraged to arrive early and be seated by 5 pm. Bring your blankets, lawn chairs, and a picnic dinner for a meaningful and festive summer evening in Spreckels Park.

There is limited reserved parking for active-duty military members at the CUSD parking lots on Sixth and Seventh Streets.

Event Schedule

5:00 – 5:15 pm

The evening opens with the 1st Marine Division Band, performing the National Anthem and other selections, accompanied by the Coronado High School NJROTC Color Guard.

5:15 – 5:20 pm

Welcome remarks will be given by Chamber Board Member Mike Woiwode and Captain Loren Jacobi, Commanding Officer of Naval Base Coronado.

5:20 – 5:45 pm

Presentation of Military and Community Awards:

CAPT Harry T. Jenkins Memorial Award

VADM James & Sybil Stockdale Community Service Award

VADM Edward H. Martin Distinguished Community Service Award, presented by the City of Coronado

5:45 – 6:00 pm

Announcements and acknowledgments of the generous sponsors who made this evening possible – Gail & Bob Bardin, Carol Sommer, Arlene Inch and the Auen Foundation.

6:00 – 7:45 pm

The concert begins with the acclaimed Nashville band Sixwire, joined by a very special surprise guest who will remain after the show for photos with attendees.





