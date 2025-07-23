Business Briefs: Picnics on the Water, Nobu Open for Lunch

The Gondola Company launches picnics on the water

Together with Pure Bliss Picnics, the Coronado-based Gondola Company has launched a new picnic option for its small-group and date night cruises. There are three menu options: an elevated charcuterie option, a Mediterranean picnic, and a customizable fruit and dessert picnic. A picnic can be added to any of The Gondola Company’s cruises for $59. Wines and non-alcoholic beverages are also available for purchase.

In addition, the company has launched a picnic gondola ride for groups of four to six, an experience that starts at $550. Learn more here. Each cruise brings guests on a scenic ride around San Diego Bay in a Venetian style gondola.

Nobu Del Coronado now open for lunch

Can’t get a Nobu reservation for dinner? It’s now officially open for lunch. As of July, Nobu Del Coronado is open daily for lunch from noon to 4 pm. The restaurant now has more availability for reservations, a spokesperson for the restaurant said.





