Monday, July 7, 2025
Andre Agassi Visits Coronado Pickleball Courts

Courtesy photo

A special event was held in Coronado on Monday, June 30. Impact Activities had the privilege of welcoming Wellhub and Andre Agassi to the Coronado Cays Pickleball Courts for an unforgettable afternoon of pickleball and community connection.

Courtesy photo

Andre not only joined in matches with participants but also co-led a dual-level clinic for both beginners and intermediates alongside the Impact Activities pickleball professionals Tammy Carney and Ken Irvine.

Courtesy photo

The event was organized by Joel Myers, Tennis Director for Impact Activities in Coronado. Myers also had the honor of playing alongside Agassi and attending a fireside dinner and discussion at Peohe’s to end the night.

Andre Agassi with Joel Myers, Impact Activities. Courtesy photo

“It was a truly special experience to bring a tennis legend like Andre to our local community and showcase Coronado as a premier destination for racquet sports,” said Myers.

Courtesy photo



Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

