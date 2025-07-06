Andre Agassi Visits Coronado Pickleball Courts

A special event was held in Coronado on Monday, June 30. Impact Activities had the privilege of welcoming Wellhub and Andre Agassi to the Coronado Cays Pickleball Courts for an unforgettable afternoon of pickleball and community connection.

Andre not only joined in matches with participants but also co-led a dual-level clinic for both beginners and intermediates alongside the Impact Activities pickleball professionals Tammy Carney and Ken Irvine.

The event was organized by Joel Myers, Tennis Director for Impact Activities in Coronado. Myers also had the honor of playing alongside Agassi and attending a fireside dinner and discussion at Peohe’s to end the night.

“It was a truly special experience to bring a tennis legend like Andre to our local community and showcase Coronado as a premier destination for racquet sports,” said Myers.





