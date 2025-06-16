Monday, June 16, 2025
Double Served 2025 Raises $25,000 for Local Causes, Presents $15,000 to Safe Harbor Coronado

Tennis Fundraiser Delivers Big Fun and Even Bigger Impact

The 4th Annual Double Served Tennis Tournament, hosted by the Coronado Junior Woman’s Club (CJWC), served up another unforgettable evening of spirited competition, outrageous team costumes, and community camaraderie—all for a great cause.

With record-breaking attendance, oversold brackets, and incredible local support, this year’s event raised over $25,000, with $15,000 proudly donated to Safe Harbor Coronado to support its mission of strengthening local youth and families through counseling, education, and resource programs.

Coronado Junior Woman’s Club presents check to Safe Harbor Coronado.

CJWC extends heartfelt thanks to top sponsors for making the event possible: Coronado Community Foundation, Johanna Anderson Trueblood Foundation, Nelson Riddle Team, McKay & Associates and Postal Annex. Your support helped elevate the tournament experience with fan-favorite Party Court, swag customization, and unforgettable moments on and off the court.

Additional thanks goes to the in-kind donors, raffle contributors, and food & beverage partners, including: Emerald Spear Tequila, Longball, Boney’s Bayside Market, Miguel’s Cocina, MooTime Creamery, Clayton’s, Lil’ Piggies BBQ, Nicky Rottens, Flying Embers, Juneshine, Harland Brewing, AR Studio and CraftCart, and many more generous businesses who kept the players and spectators well-fed and refreshed throughout the day.

 

SourceCoronado Junior Woman's Club

Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

