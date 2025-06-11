Wednesday, June 11, 2025
Fernside, Boozy Slushees and a Whole Lot More

Clyde Van Arsdall
Coronado is not the only charming neighborhood in San Diego; it is simply one of them, and I have been doing my best to find fun places to eat and drink a short drive away. If there is a great happy hour, that would be even better. We have happy hours on the island, but they pale in value compared to many destinations just over the bridge.

Fernside Bar and Restaurant in South Park

I have been spending a lot of time in South Park recently. The architecture is stunning, and the shops, restaurants, and bars are unique and inviting; there is nothing like them on the island. I recently wrote about Bock, the new German beer bar in the old Hamilton’s spot, Supulveda Meat and Provision, and their attached restaurant, Juan Jasper. I even wrote about the famous Shawarma Guys Food truck in the neighborhood. It’s about time I told you about Fernside Bar.

At Fernside, everyone is welcome, even your furry friends. This dog-friendly oasis sits on the shady corner of Fern and Grape in the heart of South Park. Fernside feels like a tree house lowered to street level. The windows and shades roll up, giving one the feel of a voyeur tucked in, drink in hand, able to watch the world fly by. 

A boozy Fernside Slushee, you can get them to go.

I was first attracted to Fernside by their unique and expansive whiskey selection, but the food, hospitality, and maybe a boozy shlushee or two keep me coming back.  

Happy Hour menu, Fernside.

The Fernside burger, served with waffle fries, is a double smash burger for $17, and it is one of the best in San Diego. The single patty “Diet Fernside burger” is a deal at $14. The menu is fun and eclectic; for example, the frozen slushees come with printed cups that mimic the old ICEE™ we had as kids. Instead of a polar bear mascot, Fernside slushees feature a sloth, but the cup has all the colors and design of the original ICEE™ cup. There are three fun flavors, and you could try them all at $12 a piece. They even have nonboozy versions for kids. You can also get then to-go. Fernside is not only dog-friendly, but the place is always packed with families, and if you were wondering, they do a killer brunch. 

Happy Hour Sliders, mini Fernside burgers.

I recently went to Fernside for a burger and landed at the bar as happy hour started. During happy hour, they offer a range of discounted appetizers and drinks. I ordered the sliders and chili cheese waffle fries, which cost less than their regular burger. Happy hour runs until 6 PM Monday through Friday. 

Happy hour Chili Cheese Fries. Fernside is all about the waffle fries.

At Fernside, hospitality is part of the culture. The team goes above and beyond to make you feel welcome. During a recent conversation with my bartender Aiden he turned me on to a unique French amaro called Picon. This orange-flavored aperitif is not available in the United States but once i tried it I had to have it. A quick phone call to my uncle on vacation in Paris resulted in a bottle that just recently arrived on my doorstep. When Aiden found out I was a food writer, he suggested the book The Man Who Ate Everything by Jeffrey Steingarten, the famous food critic for Vogue. I am almost finished reading it, and I can’t wait to belly up to the bar across from Aiden to discuss the book.

Picon, a French Aperitif.

I mentioned hospitality as one of the reasons I like Fernside. Service is different from hospitality, and I have made a career of knowing the difference. I wish the art of hospitality was rising, but the reverse is true. So, let’s all get out there and spend our hard-earned dollars on places that invest in people who serve up this vital human need. I hope to sip a slushee at Fernside with y’all sooner rather than later. Bring your dog.

 



Clyde is a trained chef that has worked in hospitality for nearly 40 years. In addition to cooking, he is a freelance food writer and storyteller. Clyde is a third-generation Coronado local, CHS graduate, and father of three. He also owns and operates Olive Avenue Supper Club, a boutique catering company specializing in culinary experiences.

