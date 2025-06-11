Fernside, Boozy Slushees and a Whole Lot More

Coronado is not the only charming neighborhood in San Diego; it is simply one of them, and I have been doing my best to find fun places to eat and drink a short drive away. If there is a great happy hour, that would be even better. We have happy hours on the island, but they pale in value compared to many destinations just over the bridge.

I have been spending a lot of time in South Park recently. The architecture is stunning, and the shops, restaurants, and bars are unique and inviting; there is nothing like them on the island. I recently wrote about Bock, the new German beer bar in the old Hamilton’s spot, Supulveda Meat and Provision, and their attached restaurant, Juan Jasper. I even wrote about the famous Shawarma Guys Food truck in the neighborhood. It’s about time I told you about Fernside Bar.

At Fernside, everyone is welcome, even your furry friends. This dog-friendly oasis sits on the shady corner of Fern and Grape in the heart of South Park. Fernside feels like a tree house lowered to street level. The windows and shades roll up, giving one the feel of a voyeur tucked in, drink in hand, able to watch the world fly by.

I was first attracted to Fernside by their unique and expansive whiskey selection, but the food, hospitality, and maybe a boozy shlushee or two keep me coming back.

The Fernside burger, served with waffle fries, is a double smash burger for $17, and it is one of the best in San Diego. The single patty “Diet Fernside burger” is a deal at $14. The menu is fun and eclectic; for example, the frozen slushees come with printed cups that mimic the old ICEE™ we had as kids. Instead of a polar bear mascot, Fernside slushees feature a sloth, but the cup has all the colors and design of the original ICEE™ cup. There are three fun flavors, and you could try them all at $12 a piece. They even have nonboozy versions for kids. You can also get then to-go. Fernside is not only dog-friendly, but the place is always packed with families, and if you were wondering, they do a killer brunch.

I recently went to Fernside for a burger and landed at the bar as happy hour started. During happy hour, they offer a range of discounted appetizers and drinks. I ordered the sliders and chili cheese waffle fries, which cost less than their regular burger. Happy hour runs until 6 PM Monday through Friday.

At Fernside, hospitality is part of the culture. The team goes above and beyond to make you feel welcome. During a recent conversation with my bartender Aiden he turned me on to a unique French amaro called Picon. This orange-flavored aperitif is not available in the United States but once i tried it I had to have it. A quick phone call to my uncle on vacation in Paris resulted in a bottle that just recently arrived on my doorstep. When Aiden found out I was a food writer, he suggested the book The Man Who Ate Everything by Jeffrey Steingarten, the famous food critic for Vogue. I am almost finished reading it, and I can’t wait to belly up to the bar across from Aiden to discuss the book.

I mentioned hospitality as one of the reasons I like Fernside. Service is different from hospitality, and I have made a career of knowing the difference. I wish the art of hospitality was rising, but the reverse is true. So, let’s all get out there and spend our hard-earned dollars on places that invest in people who serve up this vital human need. I hope to sip a slushee at Fernside with y’all sooner rather than later. Bring your dog.





