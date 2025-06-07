From Nado Select to Austin FC – Coronado Local Plays Against SDFC at Snapdragon

Coronado local, CJ Fodrey, returned to San Diego on the roster for Austin FC as they took on San Diego Football Club (SDFC) at Snapdragon Stadium Saturday, May 31. Fodrey, a class of 2022 graduate, grew up in Coronado, starting his soccer career with Nado Select and moving on to Albion, Surf, and Loyal before being recruited to play at San Diego State University and ultimately being drafted as a professional MLS player.

SDFC is in their inaugural season in San Diego and is currently ranked second in the west for MLS. Coming off a win against LA Galaxy, SDFC drew a large crowd of over 27,000 fans in attendance. Among the SDFC fans were a large contingent of CJ Fodrey fans, family and friends along with future soccer stars chasing the same dreams Fodrey had. Those Fodrey fans went wild when he came onto the field during the second half, bringing energy and vigor to the Austin FC team. Austin was down 1-0 when Fodrey came onto the pitch but he was doing his best to make chances for the team in the final third. SDFC dominated the game with the majority of possession and ultimately winning 2-0 over 10th ranked Austin FC.

When asked how it felt to play at Snapdragon Stadium in front of his hometown’s crowd CJ said, “It felt great, it was a full circle moment for me to play at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego in front of all my friends and family. It is a blessing, it’s always been my dream to play soccer professionally.”

CJ talked about his thoughts on Austin and being home San Diego saying, “Austin is very nice, and has grown on me. Though it isn’t San Diego, it’s been a for sure second home to me.”

After the game ended Fodrey Fans walked down to get as close to the field as they could and a few took selfies with him while donning his Jersey. His mother, Natasha was also at the game and shared how emotional it was for her and how proud she is of CJ.

SDFC super fan, Mike Foulks of San Diego shared his thoughts on the game and watching CJ play. Foulks’ son Ben played with CJ in San Diego and he has watched CJ develop into the player he is today. “Even though we are SDFC fans, we went crazy when we saw CJ report into the game.” Foulks said, “Parents of young athletes witness their hard work and commitment firsthand. Countless drives to club training and pick-up games, as these kids refine their skills. With the right group of kids, a perfect storm of skill begins to swirl until finally, they pop onto the radars of college and pro coaching staffs. There’s added layers of emotion when we see one of these little skinny, knobby-kneed friends of our own young ones, rise to the collegiate ranks. And of course, these emotions skyrocket if they get drafted and even crack, pro lineups! Our team won in the end, but, if CJ had scored against us to make it more respectable, we would have lost our minds! Because, after all – He’s one of ours!”

Mike’s son Ben Foulks plays Division 1 soccer for Creighton University. The Albion team that introduced Ben and CJ produced a number of D1 athletes including three from Coronado, Jack Hunt who plays at Princeton University, Dylan Groeneveld at Stanford University and CJ who played at SDSU before being drafted to Austin FC in his freshman year.

As we closed the interview, CJ shared some tips for the next generation dreaming of playing pro soccer saying, “I would tell them to stay focused on their dreams. Stay positive and consistent. Know that no one’s path is the same, so just trust the process and keep working hard.”





