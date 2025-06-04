Thursday, June 5, 2025
People

CHS Senior Sofia Zamora Named 2025 Teen of Impact by American Heart Association of San Diego

2 min.
Managing Editor
Managing Editor
CHS Senior Sofia Zamora was named the San Diego American Heart Association Teen of Impact. She will attend USC next year and study pre-med with plans to be a cardiologist someday. (CUSD)

Coronado High School senior Sofia Zamora has been named the 2025 Teen of Impact by the American Heart Association (AHA) of San Diego, following a successful nine-week campaign that recognized her commitment to heart health advocacy, education, and fundraising.

The AHA’s Teen of Impact initiative encourages young leaders to improve heart health in their communities through education and fundraising efforts. Zamora’s efforts focused on educating students at Village Elementary by increasing awareness, and raising money for life-saving research.

As part of her outreach, Zamora partnered with the Coronado Fire Department to bring CPR training to fourth and fifth grade students at Village Elementary School. “I had worked with the AHA at Village last year during the Kids Heart Challenge assembly,” she said, “so this year I was able to return and build on that experience by teaching students about the heart and the importance of developing heart-healthy habits.”

To support AHA research, Zamora organized a raffle, coordinated restaurant give-back nights, and reached out to friends and family through personal appeals. Her efforts raised $4,000 for the organization.

Though her official campaign began in February, Zamora’s interest in cardiology started years earlier. She plans to pursue a career in medicine and will be attending USC in the fall as a pre-med student.

“My goal of becoming a cardiologist was inspired by my grandfather’s heart condition,” she explained. “I was able to be involved in his care and was fortunate to shadow his doctor, Dr. Andrew Ho, in Temecula. That experience had a huge impact on me.”

Zamora expanded on that early exposure with a research internship at the UCSD School of Medicine, where she studied pulmonary arterial hypertension during her sophomore year. “It helped me understand the scientific side of cardiology, complementing the hands-on patient experience I had with Dr. Ho.”

She continued her hands-on learning with a shadowing opportunity at Sharp Coronado Hospital under Dr. Thomas Diggs, and further deepened her knowledge through the Project Lead the Way Biomedical Pathway program at CHS, taught by Arielle Luna. “The year long classes, over term 1 and 2, confirmed for me that I want to pursue a career in medicine.”

Zamora credits her mother, Edith Salas, as a major influence. “My mom has always motivated me to work hard and give back. She comes from an immigrant family and has built a successful business, Salas Properties, that has always supported our schools, sports, and the community. She’s always been there for me, as a role model and positive influence.”

A lifelong Coronado resident, Zamora attended Graham Memorial Preschool and has been part of the Coronado Unified School District since kindergarten. With her sights set on becoming the first doctor in her family, she’s excited for what lies ahead.

“USC has been my dream school for a long time, it’s where my mom went, and I’m looking forward to continuing the family legacy. I feel like I’ve had enough experience in the medical field and I know this path is right for me,” she said.

 



SourceCoronado Unified School District

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

People

“Ella Minnow P.,” New Children’s Book by Local Author

People

Coronado Rotarians Honor Islander Student Athletes

People

CoSA’s Bruno Dominguez Wins Best Actor; Next Stop…New York City!

Military

Coronado Mayor and City Leaders Tour Navy Sub and Emergency Ops Center

History

Heartfelt Tribute to Sponsors, Homeowners, and Volunteers: Celebrating the Success of 2025 Coronado Historical Association Mother’s Day Historic Home Tour

People

CoSA’s “Cabaret” Named Top Five Musical of the Season by Broadway San Diego

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Education

Coronado High Students Gain Real-World Experience Through Sharp Coronado Hospital Internship

Community News

Sharp Coronado to use da Vinci 5 Robots Exclusively

People

Coronado Rotarians Honor Islander Student Athletes

Military

Commander U.S. Third Fleet Vice Admiral John Wade to Speak at MOAA Meeting

Entertainment

CIFF Named in Top 10 Hidden Gems

Obituaries

Helen McBride Anderson (1928-2025)

More Local News

Buona Forchetta Family Reacts to ICE Raid in South Park, Community Speaks Up

Business

With International Collector Complete, Coronado’s Beaches Reopen — Aside from Silver Strand

Community News

City Council Agenda: To Increase Renewable Energy, Coronado May Join CCA

City of Coronado

Coronado’s Naval Special Warfare Group 1 Celebrates 50 Years

Military

Islander Track & Field Sends Four Girls to State Finals

Sports

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2025, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

PAWS of Coronado Waives Adoption Fees on California Adopt-a-Pet Day, Saturday,...