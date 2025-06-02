Monday, June 2, 2025
Run for the Red, White, and Blue: 52nd Annual Crown City Classic Returns to Coronado on July 4th

2 min.
 By Grace Hicks | Easy Day Sports 

Photo: RWBMultiMedia

This Fourth of July, Coronado’s iconic Tidelands Park will once again transform into a sea of red, white, and blue as runners from across the country lace up for a beloved island tradition—the 52nd Annual Crown City Classic.

A staple of Coronado’s holiday festivities since 1973, the Crown City Classic offers something for everyone, with a 12K (7.4 miles), 5K (3.1 miles), and the Crown City Kids Half Mile for runners 12 and under. Set against the picturesque backdrop of Coronado Bay, Glorietta Boulevard, and the San Diego skyline, this scenic race is more than a test of endurance—it’s a celebration of patriotism, athleticism, and community spirit.

Photo: RWBMultiMedia

The action kicks off at 7:00 a.m. as participants take their marks beneath the largest American flag on the West Coast, a stirring sight that sets the tone for a day full of meaning and movement. Runners will follow a waterfront course before crossing the finish line back at Tidelands Park, where the festivities continue with an awards ceremony, family-friendly expo, and plenty of patriotic pride.

At 8:30 a.m., the next generation of athletes will take to the course for the Kids Half Mile, a fun and safe race designed to introduce children to the excitement of race day while building healthy habits from an early age.

Photo: RWBMultiMedia

All participants will receive a 2025 commemorative event tee, finisher medal, official chip-timed results, and access to the Crown City Classic Expo, which features local vendors, sponsors, and community partners.

Photo: RWBMultiMedia

More than just a race, the Crown City Classic is also a force for good. This year’s event continues its proud partnership with the Islander Sports Foundation, a nonprofit committed to making youth sports accessible to every student in Coronado, regardless of financial means. In past years, the race has raised over $20,000 annually to help fund uniforms, referees, coaching stipends, and tournament fees for local school teams.

“The race is a symbol of patriotism for runners—a chance for all to come together and celebrate America while also supporting the Coronado community,” said Jamie Monroe, Race Director. “It’s a great day that combines athleticism and patriotism into an opportunity to do good.”

After crossing the finish line, runners are invited to stay and enjoy one of Coronado’s most treasured traditions: the Fourth of July Parade at 10:00 a.m., followed by a breathtaking fireworks display over Glorietta and San Diego Bays that evening.

Registration is now open at www.CrownCityRun.com. Want to lend an extra hand and support the cause? Join our volunteer team and be part of the action behind the scenes—cheering on runners, assisting at aid stations, and helping bring this community tradition to life. Volunteers play a crucial role in making the event unforgettable, and all are welcome to sign up online.

Organized by Easy Day Sports, a Coronado-based event production company specializing in nationally recognized premier endurance events, the Crown City Classic is the ultimate kickoff to Independence Day in America’s Crown City.

Whether you’re racing for a personal best, jogging alongside friends, or cheering from the sidelines, the Crown City Classic is a must-do experience that captures the very best of what Coronado stands for: community, celebration, and pride in our nation.



