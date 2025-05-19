Monday, May 19, 2025

EPA Pushes Mexico for ‘100 Percent Solution’ in Tijuana Sewage Crisis

Megan Kitt
As repairs to the infrastructure causing the decades-long Tijuana sewage crisis slog forward, the US is asking that Mexico agree to a “100 percent solution.”

Lee Zeldin, the administrator for the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) said during testimony before the House Appropriations Committee last week that the US has submitted a proposed plan to Mexico and is awaiting feedback.

Zeldin did not elaborate on what the plan entails, but says it will stop all, not most, of the raw sewage from Tijuana that is dumped into the ocean each day. It also addresses a long-time concern from leaders and advocates: Tijuana’s explosive population growth.

“It’s very important that on the Mexican side, they factor in the population growth in Tijuana, because you need to make sure that solution is not just one for 2025; it’s a solution for 2035,” Zeldin said.

A recording of his testimony is available here. Zeldin begins discussing sewage infrastructure at 59:16.

Tijuana has a population of 2.33 million, a 1.57 percent increase since its 2.29 million population the preceding year. It has been growing at a rate between 1.5 and 2 percent over the last several years, although that growth has slowed annually.

For context, Mexico’s entire population grew by 0.71 percent last year. In the US, the fastest-growing metro area last year was Ocala, Fla., with a 4 percent growth rate. The city of San Diego’s growth was 0.84 percent last year.

The worry is this: By the time that the projects underway on both sides of the border are finished, Tijuana will have grown so much that the new sewage treatment plants will no longer be able to handle the amount of sewage generated—which is, in part, how this problem arose in the first place.

The US International Wastewater and Boundary Commission (IBWC) is repairing its long failing infrastructure in a series of projects that, once completed, are expected to reduce the flow of sewage into the ocean by up to 90 percent.

The most important of the US projects centers on the South Bay International Wastewater Treatment Plant (SBIWTP). For $600-million, the IBWC will not only repair the plant’s myriad issues, but also double its treatment capacity from 25 million gallons per day (MGD) to 50 MGD average flow. It will have a peak flow capacity at 75 MGD.

Projections say the South Bay plant will take up to five years to complete. The project launched in Oct. 2024. However, Mexico recently completed its own wastewater treatment plant, which treats 18 MGD—a third of Mexico’s wastewater.

Zeldin also said that the solution that the US and Mexico have agreed to is “not a 100 percent solution” and that he hopes to convince its leaders to focus on completely eliminating the sewage.

He said he is eager to speak with Mexico and reach an agreement.

“If they’re only willing to agree to an 80 percent solution, well, we’re not there yet,” he said. “But (if we get to that point), we’re going to have to use other tactics to get a 100 percent solution, because the Americans on our side of the border are fed up.”

The IBWC announced last week that Mexico will begin work on its International Collector project. Mexico installed pumping and piping to mitigate sewage flows during this time, although during the first phase of the project, sewage was diverted into the Tijuana River and Coronado’s beaches closed shortly afterward.



Megan has worked as a reporter for more than 10 years, and her work in both print and digital journalism has been published in more than 25 publications worldwide. She is also an award-winning photographer. She holds BA degrees in journalism, English literature and creative writing and an MA degree in creative writing and literature. She believes a quality news publication's purpose is to strengthen a community through informative and connective reporting.Megan is also a mother of three and a Navy spouse. After living around the world both as a journalist and as a military spouse, she immediately fell in love with San Diego and Coronado for her family's long-term home.Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

