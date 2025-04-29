Tuesday, April 29, 2025
Sushi, New at Boney’s Bayside Market

2 min.
Clyde Van Arsdall
Clyde Van Arsdall

I ran into Debbie Boney on a recent shopping trip to her popular Bayside Market; she was excited to share that the store now carries pre-made sushi. I love Debbie’s involvement in the store and how she constantly tweaks things to find the perfect mix of products. We are fortunate to have Boney’s and all the fantastic items that they make in-house. Their grab-and-go items, from the pre-made sandwiches to their delicious lineup of soups and salads, always make it into my cart, so why not sushi? 

Crunchy California Roll at Boney’s Bayside Market.

The new sushi line now lives next to the deli counter, and it looked appealing at first glance. I must admit that I was initially skeptical. I eyed a Crunchy California Roll and decided to give it a go; $9.95 would not break the bank. The Crunchy California Roll blew my socks off. This roll was as good as the various rolls I have had elsewhere on the island.

Inside the Crunchy California Roll at Boney’s

Before I decided to sing their praise, I needed to give something else in the sushi lineup a taste. Most of the selection was very basic, but the Rainbow Roll, with its vibrant colors, attracted my attention. I should have grabbed another roll I had not tried, but the Crunchy California Roll was calling out to me again, and just like the first time, the flavor was next-level good. The Rainbow Roll was fresh, and the rice was soft, unlike the grainy texture of many other pre-made rolls I had tried.

The Rainbow Roll at Boney’s Bayside Market.

I was interested in the company making the sushi, Maara Food Company, but all I could find was that they are based in Chula Vista. The label on the sushi reads that they are “committed to freshness and sustainability” and that they “ensure an authentic restaurant-quality experience with every bite.” That tells me that these delightful rolls don’t travel very far, and I did experience the quality in every bite.

The Inside of the Rainbow Roll at Boney’s Bayside Market.

Are these rolls going to keep me from Monday’s all-night happy hour at Saiko Sushi or catching a fun sunset at Yummy Sushi? No, it won’t. You can also be sure I will be among the first to check out Nobu at the Hotel Del when it opens. Eating out has become very expensive, and dining out in Coronado, and especially at The Del, will cost you a pretty penny. These amazingly fresh rolls are an easy add to your shopping cart and don’t come with a sit-down restaurant price tag. I can post up at home and binge watch a series while scarfing down a couple of darn good sushi rolls. I hope you give them a whirl; the quality surprised me. The Roasted Pork Bao, Chicken Gyoza, and the Spicy Tuna Roll are on my short list for next time.

The price for two huge sushi rolls at Boney’s.



Clyde Van Arsdall
Clyde Van Arsdallhttps://oliveavenuesupperclub.com/
Clyde is a trained chef that has worked in hospitality for nearly 40 years. In addition to cooking, he is a freelance food writer and storyteller. Clyde is a third-generation Coronado local, CHS graduate, and father of three. He also owns and operates Olive Avenue Supper Club, a boutique catering company specializing in culinary experiences. You can follow his culinary journey on Instagram @oliveavenuesuppper and read all his stories at www.oliveavenuesupper.comHave a story for The Coronado Times to cover? Send news tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

