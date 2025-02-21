Saturday, February 22, 2025
Bridgeworthy: Whiskers & Wine is the Cat’s Meow

Christine Van Tuyl
Would you like a cat with your cocktail? How about some flatbread with a feline? Or tater tots with a tabby?

Well, now you can have it all. Whiskers and Wine–located over the bridge in North Park–is San Diego’s premier cat cafe and lounge. Boasting around 20 adoptable cats, two stories of charming, artfully-decorated space and lots tasty eats, Whiskers and Wine is a cozy hideaway for cats and humans alike.

“It’s a super fun and unique experience, and it’s different from everything out there,” said Nicole Smith, who opened Whiskers and Wine with her husband in 2022. “People like that they can go relax in an upscale place, have a cocktail and pet a cat. Not only do people get their ‘cat therapy’ but they help socialize the kitties, which is really important.”

In fact, Whiskers and Wine is the first cat cafe in the nation with adoptable cats, food, and a full bar. The best part? The organization is dedicated to giving furry felines a safe haven to live up until the very day they get adopted. Through a partnership with Whiskers without Borders, humans can apply to adopt the different cats they meet at the lounge. Click here to view all the adoptable cats.

Whiskers and Wine is located at 2856 Adams Avenue in North Park.

The cats essentially have the run of the space, weaving in and out of the lounge and padding up the unique “cat staircase” to get to the brightly-lit enclosed patio, or “catio,” as Smith calls it. There, the cats play with their toys, climb up cat trees, relax, and watch the birds fly over Adams Avenue.

Cats love walking up and down the cat staircase to get to the second floor.

Guests can order drinks and eats downstairs from the kitchen and take them into the lounge. The bar menu features everything from “CATprese” and “char-CAT-terie” boards (there are even vegan options) and libations like the “Meow-hatten” and “Meow-mosa.” Smith says they focus on using local ingredients in their food items and sourcing their alcohol from local makers.

“Some cat cafes have beer and wine, but we are the first ever to have a full-liquor license,” said Smith. “And you might think that because it’s a cat cafe, the food could be mediocre, but we pride ourselves on what we offer. Even though we have a smaller menu, it’s important to us to use high-quality food products.”

The cats love cruising around the enclosed “catio” and watching the birds fly by.

Smith says she got the idea while on a trip with her husband to Charleston, South Carolina seven years ago. They happened to stumble across a cat cafe called Pounce, which had lots of adoptable cats and served beer and wine.

“I said, ‘I want to do that,'” said Smith. “Life is too short. I’ve always had a passion for animal welfare. When I was a kid I wanted to be a vet. And when we started researching back in 2018, we saw that cat cafes were growing in popularity.”

So they put together a business plan. COVID slowed things down a bit, but Whiskers and Wine opened in 2022 after a long build-out.

Guests love to relax and play with the adoptable cats.

You could say it’s going well. Since they’ve opened, Whiskers and Wine has adopted out 314 cats. The feedback is consistently positive, as guests appreciate the thoughtful space and layout. In addition to lots of cozy places to relax and interact with the cats, the lounge features unique, original cat artwork from local artists.

Whiskers and Wine features original art from local artists.

Whiskers and Wine offers more than tranquil, cat-petting sessions: the organization hosts “Cat Yoga” every Saturday.

“It’s really popular and the kitties get into it,” said Smith. “We put a little catnip at the top of the mat, and people are interacting with the cats and taking pictures. We have different yoga instructors, including one who does a sound bath and plays all these instruments.”

Whiskers and Wine hosts “Cat Yoga” on Saturdays.

The organization also hosts “Paint and Purr” painting nights and “Cats and Candles” for making candles. The lounge can even be rented out for a private party.

Smith says the interactions between the guests and cats is a win-win.

“There’s a physiological response to petting cats,” said Smith. “And you’re helping socialize and save rescue cats. It really comes back to saving animals lives. It’s very uplifting.”

It’s easy to visit. Simply book a reservation through the Whiskers and Wine website. The fee is $30 per person for a 75-minute visit, with the contribution supporting the housing and care of the kittens. This includes insurance, support and logistics to ensure a safe and healthy environment.

 

 

 

 



Christine has been writing and telling stories since she could hold a crayon. She started working for The Coronado Times in 2020 just a few weeks before the global pandemic, and it's only gotten more exciting! She graduated from UCSD with a degree in Communications and earned her Masters in Journalism from Harvard in May 2024.

