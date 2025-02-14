Celebrate National Oreo Day at the Oreo Sampler Party

Calling all cookie lovers! Join us at the John D. Spreckels Center on March 6 from 1:30 to 2:30 PM for a sweet celebration of National Oreo Day.

Get ready to indulge in an exciting variety of Oreo flavors—some classic, some unexpected, but all delicious! Whether you’re a die-hard fan of the original or eager to try something new, this event promises a fun and flavorful experience. Enjoy an afternoon of tasting, sharing favorites, and connecting with fellow Oreo enthusiasts.

Don’t miss out on this delightful treat—bring your sweet tooth and join the fun!

For more information or to register, visit www.coronado.ca.us/civicrec, call 619-522-7343, or stop by the Spreckels Center front desk, 1019 Seventh Street.





