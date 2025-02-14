Friday, February 14, 2025
Celebrate National Oreo Day at the Oreo Sampler Party

City of Coronado
Photo by ABHISHEK HAJARE on Unsplash

Calling all cookie lovers! Join us at the John D. Spreckels Center on March 6 from 1:30 to 2:30 PM for a sweet celebration of National Oreo Day.

Get ready to indulge in an exciting variety of Oreo flavors—some classic, some unexpected, but all delicious! Whether you’re a die-hard fan of the original or eager to try something new, this event promises a fun and flavorful experience. Enjoy an afternoon of tasting, sharing favorites, and connecting with fellow Oreo enthusiasts.

Don’t miss out on this delightful treat—bring your sweet tooth and join the fun!

For more information or to register, visit www.coronado.ca.us/civicrec, call 619-522-7343, or stop by the Spreckels Center front desk, 1019 Seventh Street.

Post Malone limited edition Oreos. / The Coronado Times



DOD Report Recommends Relocating SEALs Training When Water is Contaminated

Military

Two Rescued After Navy Jet Crashes Into San Diego Bay

Military

Hotel del Coronado: Countdown to Final Embellishments

Community News

Coronado Robotics Student is Breaking Barriers for the Visually Impaired

Education

Navy’s Delta Beach Cleaned Up by Over 100 Volunteers

Community News

