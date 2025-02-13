Thursday, February 13, 2025
Coronado High’s Kristen Ereno Named 2025 School Counselor Advocate of the Year

Managing Editor
Source: Coronado Unified School District

Coronado Unified School District’s Lead Counselor Kristen Ereno was named the San Diego County School Counselor Advocate of the Year for 2025. The award, given by the San Diego County Office of Education (SDCOE), recognizes those who go above and beyond to support and champion the work of school counselors.

Ereno is in her fifth year at CUSD and has brought transformational change to the district. “She recognizes the importance of developing systems and structures to build a strong, cohesive counseling department, one that supports students in academic, college, career, and social-emotional development,” said Lezya Weglarz, SDCOE Project Specialist in School Counseling Services.

Representatives from SDCOE joined Ereno’s colleagues, family, and district officials on Friday, February 7 for a surprise ceremony at Coronado High School. “We are excited to surprise her with this honor, Kristen is truly a testament to excellence in school counseling and leadership,” said Tami Hester Johnson, SDCOE Coordinator of Child & Family Success.

Ereno was surprised by the pop-up ceremony, and quick to share the recognition with her colleagues. “It is such an incredible honor to be recognized as the School Counselor Advocate of the Year and it truly means the world to me. However, I know I couldn’t have achieved this without the amazing team I work with every day. A special thank you to the staff at Coronado High School, the district, and to my incredible leader, Principal Mellina, whose support and guidance make all the difference. I am deeply passionate about school counseling and the opportunity to impact students’ lives, and I’m grateful to be part of such a dedicated community,” she shared.

As the leader of the counseling team, Ereno has focused her efforts on improving college and career readiness and refining systems to improve outcomes and increase opportunities for students. Since joining CUSD, Ereno has co-written $1.2 million in Career Technical Education (CTE) grants to bring new opportunities and pathways to students.

Her focus on consistent use of data has resulted in improvements in student placement, master scheduling, and support for historically underserved populations. She has improved communication systems between counselors, students, and families to ensure that every student has the guidance and resources they need to succeed. “It is because of her relentless dedication that more students in CUSD are A-G eligible (qualified for admittance into the UC and CSU systems) and prepared for postsecondary success,” said Weglarz.

“CHS and CUSD are incredibly fortunate to have Kristen on our team. This award is wonderful and well-deserved,” said CHS Principal Karin Mellina.

Source: Coronado Unified School District



Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

