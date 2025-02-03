Tuesday, February 4, 2025
Fresh Finds, What’s New at Boney’s Bayside Market

Clyde Van Arsdall
Clyde Van Arsdall

How lucky are we to have Boney’s Bayside Market on the island? For those of us who grew up on the island, you may remember Windmill Farms. This great store was before its time, with big barrels of grains and its co-op look and feel; I don’t know how long it was there, but I remember that Pizza Garden took its place when it left. Debbie Boney reimagined the space, and now we have the Bayside Market. For those of you who have read my stories in various magazines about town, you know I love to seek out all the best ingredients, which often means ordering things online or making special trips to outlets across the bridge.

I am thrilled that Boney’s is always evolving and updating its offerings. Seeing familiar goods I know and love now available locally is comforting. I’m excited to share my recent discoveries with you. Here are some of the products you should definitely add to your cart on your next visit to Boney’s. 

Kewpie Mayo

Kewpie Mayo: This Japanese mayo is one of my top two mayonnaises. It contains more egg yolks than most and has been a chef’s favorite for years. If you’re reading this, Debbie, I would also love to see Duke’s Mayo on the shelf because it’s a local favorite and I believe it would be a great addition to your store.

Momofuku condiments.

Momofuku Chili Crunch: I have been a fan of David Chang for over a decade, cooking from his cookbook and ordering his products online. Now, I can get his chili crunch and packaged noodles here in town. If you are wondering what to put chili crunch on, you can put it on almost anything, from grilled meats to vanilla ice cream—yes, ice cream. Momofuku noodles are good at the next level; the noodles have a great mouth feel, and the seasoning packets are delicious. My favorite is the Tingly Chili Wavy Noodles.

Bachan’s line up of sauces.

Bachan’s Japanese Barbecue Sauce: Boney’s offers a variety of great flavors. I’m so glad these are on the shelf. I was an early adapter and used to order them from Amazon.

Graza Olive Oil.

Graza olive oil is not particularly hard to find these days, but if you are wondering, it is delicious, and I grab that easy-to-use squirt bottle every time I shop at Boney’s.

Mila Soup Dumplings

I am excited about the Mila Soup Dumplings in the freezer section. These dumplings are filled with a flavorful broth and a meat filling, and they are restaurant-quality and so addictive. I always have a few bags on hand. I have been ordering these dumplings online for several years now. I ordered the starter pack with steamer, dipping bowls and sauces. I would love to see the sauces available, and I will put them on my Christmas list.

Grillo’s Pickle de Gallo

Grillo’s Pickles are some of my favorites, and they’ve introduced a fun product that Boney’s has just started to carry: Pickle de Gallo, a delicious pickle salsa for sandwiches, burgers, and dogs. It’s also a great addition to egg salad. This is something genuinely new and exciting, and I can’t wait for you to try it.

Taco Works Chips

I am a self-proclaimed tortilla chip snob and like a different chip for almost every application. Taco Works chips are my new favorite. They are a bit puffy and perfectly salted, and they feel like they melt in your mouth. If you’re wondering what to pair them with, check out my article in The Coronado Times, Chips and Salsa, Go Local, or Go Home. I encourage you to explore the variety of products at Boney’s and be open to new experiences.

Ragin Cajun Red Beans.

Ragin Cajun Red Beans are a guilty pleasure as I usually make my red beans from scratch, but it is simply a seasoning packet with the red beans. I add the holy trinity of southern cooking (celery, green pepper, and onion) along with some Aidell’s Cajun Style Andouille Sausages, you can find these at Boney’s in the prepared meat section by the butcher. Red beans simmering away and rice cooking, all I need now is a glass of Old Grand Dad bottled in Bond, which you can now purchase at Boney’s, now all I am missing is a rocking chair.

Speaking of spirits and beers, Nick, Debbie Boney’s son, has outdone himself with his updated offerings. I can purchase everything I need for fun cocktails, and his beer selections are next level, with a solid lineup from Russian River, Pliney, and Blind Pig. They even have a hard-to-find East Coast Hazy IPA that is not easy to find, Heady Topper by The Alchemist. 

After speaking with Debbie, she told me Ryan is responsible for all the fun groceries, and Nick has been working hard on all the alcohol. Boney’s may not be at the top of your mind when thinking of alcoholic beverages, but it should be. Not enough people are adding alcohol to their shopping carts. Like anything, you will lose it if you don’t use it. Inventory is expensive, so let’s all do our part and have a drink with dinner; dry January is so overrated. Do me two favors: get some fun groceries, grab a bottle or two, and don’t forget to thank our local grocers, Nick and Ryan and Debbie.

 



Clyde Van Arsdall
Clyde Van Arsdallhttps://oliveavenuesupperclub.com/
Clyde is a trained chef that has worked in hospitality for nearly 40 years. In addition to cooking, he is a freelance food writer and storyteller. Clyde is a third-generation Coronado local, CHS graduate, and father of three. He also owns and operates Olive Avenue Supper Club, a boutique catering company specializing in culinary experiences.

