CSF Day of Giving: A Celebration of Generosity on February 27, 2025

The wait is over — CSF Day of Giving is back and bigger than ever! On Thursday, February 27, the Coronado Schools Foundation (CSF) invites the community to come together for a powerful day of philanthropy that directly supports the educational journey of our Coronado students. This 24-hour fundraising event is designed to raise much-needed funds to enhance and expand access to essential programs such as fine arts, music, coding, science labs, robotics and more within the Coronado Unified School District.

The CSF Day of Giving is more than just a fundraiser—it’s a chance for our students to win big, and so can you! By participating, you’re helping provide our students with opportunities to excel, explore their passions, and unlock their full potential. Plus, the more you give, the more chances you have to win amazing prizes!

CSF will be hosting a variety of exciting challenges throughout the day, allowing donors to engage in friendly competition while making a meaningful impact. Some of the incredible prizes up for grabs include:

A luxurious two-night stay at the Coronado Marriott, perfect for a family getaway with stunning views and top-notch amenities.

A relaxing spa day for two at the Loews Coronado Bay Resort, complete with lunch—a true retreat for rejuvenation.

An exclusive mystery prize from the historic Hotel del Coronado

A state-of-the-art e-Bike from Holland’s, ideal for stylishly navigating the island in an eco-friendly way.

Plus there will be additional challenges throughout the day for the first donor, the 100th donor, the first donor to give $5,000+ and more! Be on the lookout on the CSF Facebook and Instagram pages for details.

For every $100 donated, you’ll receive an entry for your choice of prize. For example, donate $1,000, and you’ll have 10 entries to win! Donations made before February 27 will be able to pick which prize they want the chance to win —so don’t wait to get involved!

“The CSF Day of Giving is a fantastic opportunity to come together as a community and invest in the future of our students,” said Ashley DeGree, CSF President & CEO.

Join in on February 27 for CSF Day of Giving to ensure that every student has the chance to thrive in the classrooms they love and make this year’s Day of Giving a celebration of generosity, impact, and community spirit!

Thanks to CSF’s generous sponsors of this year’s Day of Giving: Garage Buona Forchetta, Hotel del Coronado, Dr. Stephen Dao of Coronado Family Dental, Kory Kavanewsky of CMG Home Loans, The Henry, Blanco Cocina + Cantina, Spiro’s Greek Café, Coronado Island Marriott Resort & Spa, Loews Coronado Bay Resort, IB Pet, Mullins Orthodontics, Holland’s Bicycles, Clayton’s Bistro, Clayton’s Diner, Nicolls Design Build and Coastal Carts RMV.

To donate and learn more, visit CSF Day of Giving.





