Friday, January 17, 2025
News Briefs: Ship Named After Navy SEAL MoH Recipient, Boncoskey Appointed to National Board

Navy’s Newest Guided Missile Destroyer Named After MoH Recipient

The U.S. Navy will name a ship after Joseph Robert Kerrey, who earned a Medal of Honor for bravery while leading Coronado-based SEAL Team 1 during the Vietnam War.

The Navy’s newest Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer will be named the USS Robert Kerrey (DDG 146). The Secretary of the Navy, Carlos Del Toro, named the ship.

In addition to his service as a naval officer, Kerry is a former Nebraska governor and U.S. Senator.

“One of the great privileges I have as Secretary of the Navy is to name ships, and it is my honor to name the future USS Robert Kerrey (DDG 146),” Del Toro said. “This will be the first Navy vessel named in his honor, and it is most appropriate we do so, for his actions in Vietnam and his continued service to this country well beyond his Naval service.”

Kerrey was the first Navy SEAL to receive a Medal of Honor. He earned it during a mission in 1969, in which he led his team on a mission to capture Viet Cong political leaders. The platoon scaled a 350-foot cliff and were descending from a ledge overlooking the enemy camp when a grenade exploded at Kerrey’s feet, severely injuring his right leg and propelling him backward onto jagged rocks.

Immobilized by his multiple wounds, Kerrey nonetheless continued directing his team in securing the enemy camp and finding an extraction site for helicopter evacuation. Kerrey ultimately would lose his lower leg.

Kerrey was also the commanding officer during the Thanh Phong raid, in which he and his team targeted a Viet Cong leader and instead killed civilians, including children. Kerrey has said it was an accident that haunts him, though some witnesses have contested his account.

Coronado resident appointed to national board to represent counties

Coronado resident Timothy Boncoskey has been appointed to the National Association of Counties (NACo) board of directors. Boncoskey is the chief of staff for the San Diego County Assessor-Recorder-County Clerk.

Tim Boncoskey. Courtesy photo.

NACo is national trade group representing 40,000 county elected officials and 3.6 million county employees. Its mission is to strengthen America’s counties. Boncoskey is the only NACo board member from San Diego County and one of seven NACo board members from California.

“I’m honored with this opportunity to serve San Diego County residents and Californians in this role on the NACo board,” said Boncoskey. “This opportunity is possible only because of Jordan’s support and our outstanding team of professionals at the ARCC and their hard work putting people first with great customer service.”

Boncoskey oversees operations and strategy for the ARCC with a staff of over 450 and an annual budget of over $90 million. He is a certified property tax appraiser in California, a credentialed member of the Chief of Staff Association and an affiliated member of the International City-County Management Association.



Megan has worked as a reporter for more than 10 years, and her work in both print and digital journalism has been published in more than 25 publications worldwide. She is also an award-winning photographer. She holds BA degrees in journalism, English literature and creative writing and an MA degree in creative writing and literature. She believes a quality news publication's purpose is to strengthen a community through informative and connective reporting.Megan is also a mother of three and a Navy spouse. After living around the world both as a journalist and as a military spouse, she immediately fell in love with San Diego and Coronado for her family's long-term home.

