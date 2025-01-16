Ten Candidates Apply for Open City Council Seat

The Coronado City Council has one vacant seat, and the sitting council will attempt to fill it by appointment at its regular meeting on Jan. 21.

The opening arose after John Duncan won the mayoral election last fall, midway through his four-year term as a council member. The council decided in December to solicit applications and to attempt to fill the position by appointment rather than to hold a special election.

The selected council member will complete the remaining two years from Duncan’s term.

Interested candidates were asked to submit a one-page letter of interest and an optional, two-page resume as supplement. The window to apply closed Jan. 13, and ten people have stepped forward.

At Tuesday’s council meeting, the four sitting members will deliberate on a new appointment. In the case of a split vote, there is still time to hold a special election, although most of the council agreed that an appointment was preferable. City Council Member Carrie Downey disagreed, and was in favor of a special election.

The ten candidates are summarized below. Their letters of interest and resumes are available to view on the city’s website.

Whitney Benzian

From 2016 to 2020, Whitney Benzian served as a Coronado City Council member. He said that his experience in city governance and his commitment to the city would inform his time as a council member.

“I understand the importance of effective governance and collaboration to address the challenges our city faces,” Benzian wrote in his letter of interest. “I have also served in leadership roles with the Coronado Historical Association, Safe Harbor (Coronado), and the Coronado Community Foundation.”

He also highlighted his position as a board member on the San Diego County Regional Airport Authority and advocacy for the Tijuana sewage crisis. Benzian holds a master’s degree in public policy from Pepperdine University.

Andrew Gade

Andrew Gade ran in November’s City Council election and came in sixth place out of six. His interview with The Coronado Times ahead of the election is here. Gade has served as a member of the city’s Mobility Commission and a board member for the Coronado Fourth of July. He owns a window-tinting business in La Mesa.

“I seek to serve the community of Coronado as a member of the City Council, bringing my

dedication to local service, non-partisan leadership, and a passion for effective governance to achieve meaningful, long-term improvements while safeguarding our future,” Gade wrote in his letter of interest. “With prior experience running for City Council on an independent platform, I offer a fresh, balanced perspective, emphasizing local issues and community-driven solutions. By listening to diverse voices and developing data-informed strategies, I am committed to representing every resident with integrity and purpose.”

David Hock

David Hock has founded three software companies and worked for companies from the start-up phase to the Fortune 500 list. He lives in the Coronado Cays, and says that his business acumen and volunteer service has primed him for the position of council member.

“I pride myself in applying common sense and critical thinking when solving problems,” he wrote in his letter of interest. “A cost-benefit analysis should be applied to any solution. I believe in collaborative brainstorming to anticipate any unintended consequences before reaching a policy decision. I also believe that new and existing laws are useless without enforcement.”

Hock holds an undergraduate degree in electrical engineering and computer science and a master’s degree in business management and computer engineering.

Keith James

Keith James has been an officer with the Coronado Police Department since 1985. He holds a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and public administration.

“I have 39 years of experience serving as a police officer for the city of Coronado and, during that time, developed a deep understanding of the policies, regulations, and best practices that are essential to be successful in serving the residents of Coronado,” James wrote in his letter of interest. “I have owned and operated a business for over 10 years in the city, and am confident that I could bring these strengths to bear in the service as a council member.”

James said that he has been involved in high-profile incidents, which helped inform his ability to serve as a council member.

Richard Negrete

After starting his career as an officer with the Coronado Police Department, Richard Negrete spent 35 years working as a law enforcement professional, including as a Department of Justice Special Agent and a criminal investigator with the San Diego District Attorney’s Office.

Negrete has lived in Coronado for three decades. His daughter was born in the city, graduated from its school system, and was married at the Coronado Marriott.

“I am deeply invested in the well being of our community,” Negrete wrote in his letter. “I hope to make Coronado an even better place for future generations, including raising our grandchildren. My leadership philosophy emphasizes collaboration, visibility, and measurable outcomes, which align with the council’s mission to serve our citizens effectively.”

John Peterson

As a business owner and a parent of children in Coronado’s school system, John Peterson says he offers a perspective on the residents’ needs.

“I understand the importance of fostering a business-friendly environment, supporting economic development, and ensuring that Coronado remains a vibrant place to live, work, and visit,” Peterson wrote in his letter of interest.

Peterson is a recently retired U.S. Marine Corps Reserve officer, and he said that his experience in the military honed his ability to solve complex problems, lead, and plan.

He said he hopes to keep the community safe and support the local schools.

Kelly Purvis

Since 1987, Kelly Purvis has been involved in Coronado – heavily so. She is a senior management analyst for the City of Coronado focusing on arts and culture, a role in which she has orchestrated events like the Avenue of Heroes ceremony and launched the city’s Public Art Walking Tour App. She has overseen the installation of more than 12 public art projects. She has been working in the city manager’s office for 11 years.

In her letter of interest, Purvis highlights her leadership, focus on arts and culture, and work as a community liaison during the Covid-19 pandemic to coordinate blood drives and establish community vaccination and testing sites.

“I am deeply rooted in Coronado,” Purvis wrote in her letter. “My husband and I restored our 1912 Craftsman Bungalow on C Avenue, where we raised three children – proud graduates of Coronado schools.”

Steven Joseph Phillips

Dr. Steven Joseph Phillips is a surgeon who established a cardiac surgery team that pioneered techniques for emergency coronary bypass surgery, implanted the first artificial heart in Iowa, and invented the technology for percutaneous cardiopulmonary bypass. He has been published approximately 300 times, has been granted six patents, and has been principal researcher on multiple projects.

Phillips is also a retired U.S. Army officer. He served with the 101st Airborne Division in Vietnam from 1968-69. He’s a former member of the Board of Regents of the National Library of Medicine of the National Institutes of Health.

“As a proud resident of this community, I am passionate about improving the quality of life for all residents and fostering a city government that is transparent, inclusive, and responsive to the needs of the people,” Phillips wrote in his letter of interest. “I will focus on maintaining our historic and environmental priorities while supporting economic development, public safety, infrastructure, education, and strongly support the priorities of this council.”

Mark Warner

Mark Warner ran in November’s City Council election and came in fourth place out of six. His interview with The Coronado Times ahead of the election is here.

Warner has lived in Coronado for 25 years and has volunteered extensively during his time in the city.

“My involvement has allowed me to forge relationships and contacts throughout the community,” he wrote in his letter of interest. “It has allowed me to learn how Coronado works and how Coronadans feel and react to situations and events. It also has exposed me to a wide range of opinions from people from all walks of life.”

Laura Wilkinson Sinton

After running in November’s election for City Council, Laura Wilkinson Sinton lost by 80 votes. She is a co-founder of Stop the Sewage, which has hosted protests of the ongoing Tijuana sewage crisis. She has also traveled to Washington, D.C., to lobby for additional funding.

“The Coronado voters are confident in my abilities and experience, and have spoken,” she wrote in her letter of interest.”

Wilkinson Sinton’s interview ahead of the November election is here. Wilkinson Sinton said she prioritizes safety – specifically, in addressing the sewage crisis and regulating electronic bikes – and then sustainability.

She pointed to her continued leadership in pushing to solve the sewage crisis as a qualification for the position. “This, and my extensive public policy relationships with regulators, elected officials, and appointed commissioners at regional agencies that are critical to decisions affecting Coronado, are unique and useful qualifications that I will bring to the council,” she wrote.





