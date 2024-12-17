New Coronado Police Chief Paul Connelly Brings Depth of Experience

Raised to support his country, Coronado’s new Police Chief Paul Connelly spent his early years moving around the country with his family and Air Force pilot father. He planted roots in Pittsburg in second grade where he stayed through college, and then attended Marine Officer Candidate School in Quantico, VA. He fell in love with San Diego when he was stationed at Camp Pendleton, and also met his wife here. In the Marines, he achieved the rank of Captain and was a Platoon Commander of an Amphibious Assault Armored Tracked Vehicle “AMTRAC” Unit.

Joining the San Diego Police Department in 1997, he held progressively increasing ranks, from Patrol Officer to the second in command as Deputy Chief of Police. Among his assignments, he held a variety of roles, including Sergeant and Lieutenant, of the San Diego Police Air Support Unit. As a helicopter and airplane pilot, he continued to fly patrol flights with his officers up until three weeks ago. His oldest son is currently studying aviation, and Chief Connelly plans to join a flying club to support his love of aviation.

He cites working as a patrol officer on the Crime Suppression Team in Logan Heights, where he had the opportunity to connect with community members to keep the area safe, as a career highlight. In 2018, after the large hepatitis homeless outbreak, he was in charge of the newly formed Neighborhood Policing Division, which worked collaboratively with the community on quality-of-life issues. Police were encouraged to take a compassionate approach, as they helped the unhoused connect with resources to improve their lives. This also translated to improved conditions for the citizens and businesses in the area.

With just one week on the job, he already understands that the Coronado community is unique and plans to look at all the resources for officers to stay ahead of the best policing practices to ensure continued great service. This will help ensure safe living for residents and as a destination for tourists. He is looking at staffing needs, especially in the parks, beaches, and other populated areas, as well as granting promotions that have been on hold awaiting his arrival.

New e-bike safety protocols will take effect after the first of the year and will start with his officers offering a 60-day education and warning period, so kids and adults alike can become aware of the safety rules, before enforcement takes place. Experiencing this firsthand, Chief Connelly is currently teaching his youngest son to drive and is emphasizing e-bike awareness as part of the training.

In his spare time, he enjoys mountain biking, walking his dog, and flying. Getting acquainted around town, Chief Connelly has already found people welcoming and wants to quickly learn as much about the community as he can.





