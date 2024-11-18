Monday, November 18, 2024

Coronado Will Receive $6 Million Allocation from Port of San Diego’s Budget Surplus

2 min.
Megan Kitt
Megan Kitt
The San Diego-Coronado Bridge as seen from Tidelands Park. Chris LaBasco / iStock

The Port of San Diego’s budget is in surplus this year, and $6 million of it will be allocated to Coronado projects.

Parts of Coronado’s shoreline is managed under trust by the San Diego Unified Port District, which was formed in 1962. At that time, some tidelands and submerged lands were reassigned from their respective cities to the Port. By law, the lands must be used for purposes that serve the public good.

The Coronado Ferry Landing is operated by the Port, as is Grand Caribe Island, the site of the much-debated and seemingly stalled Cottages at the Cays project.

Because of this, Coronado can only recommend how the money, which cannot be used in a revenue-generating capacity, will be allocated. The Coronado City Council opted to request that the following projects be prioritized: updating the bathrooms at Tidelands and Glorietta Bay Parks, turf replacement at the Ferry Landing, and enhancing the exercise area at Tidelands Park.

After planning these projects, the City Council recommends that the rest of the money will be spent on Glorietta Bay. These recommendations passed in a 4-1 vote at the Oct. 15 City Council meeting, with Councilmember Carrie Downey dissenting.

Downey said that some of the projects would be more appropriately categorized as maintenance work, which she said the Port should already be doing.

Glorietta Bay Park has not been updated since 1986. It needs an accessible, ADA-compliant playground, new sidewalks, landscaping, and an updated bathroom. There is an opportunity to expand its cottage building for wider use, as well as to expand its concrete boat launch entry. All of this carries an estimated cost of $7.4 million.

The council could have recommended a project whose cost exceeds the $6 million slated for Coronado projects, and the Port would then look into any possible grant funding or hold the project for a future allocation, assuming there is excess money to allocate next year. City Council instead opted to spend the money – and see improvements – sooner.

Tidelands Park needs new bathrooms, landscaping, and irrigation. It also needs repairs to some of its public art, and additional exercise equipment could create a circuit. Doing all of this carries an estimated cost of $1.7 million.

The Ferry Landing needs replacement of the turf overlaying the Transbay Pump Station to prevent damaging water intrusion, for an estimated cost of $200,000.

The council opted to prioritize the turf replacement, bathroom projects, and exercise area at Tidelands Park before diverting whatever is leftover to Glorietta Bay Park, which is most in need of updates.

The council’s recommendations will be submitted to the San Diego Board of Port Commissioners, which will assess whether the projects meet the board’s criteria and then work with the city to determine cost and timeline, design, and any available matching grant funding.

This article was catalyzed by reporting by Thomas Vedder, a San Diego Documenter, at a Coronado City Council meeting last month. The Documenters program trains and pays community members to document what happens at public meetings. It’s run by inewsource, a nonpartisan, nonprofit newsroom dedicated to investigative and accountability journalism. Read more about the program here.



LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Megan Kitt
Megan Kitt
Megan has worked as a reporter for more than 10 years, and her work in both print and digital journalism has been published in more than 25 publications worldwide. She is also an award-winning photographer. She holds BA degrees in journalism, English literature and creative writing and an MA degree in creative writing and literature. She believes a quality news publication's purpose is to strengthen a community through informative and connective reporting.Megan is also a mother of three and a Navy spouse. After living around the world both as a journalist and as a military spouse, she immediately fell in love with San Diego and Coronado for her family's long-term home.Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

CHS Girls’ Tennis: Division III CIF Tournament Update and More

People

Save Your Soles Shoe Collection Drive is Off and Running

City of Coronado

Paul Connelly Announced as New Police Chief for City of Coronado

City of Coronado

After Four Months, the City’s Free, Electric Shuttle is Popular – and Expensive

News

Library to Clarify its Policy on ‘Excessive Baggage’

Business

Meet your Neighbor: Ian Urtnowski, Beyond the URT Brand

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Military

Navy Fires Two Local Leaders, One Stationed in Coronado

News

Tanaka Concedes Mayoral Race to Duncan as New Election Data is Released

News

More Coronadans Voted for Harris than Trump, and Other Election Data

News

How County and State Races that Impact Coronado are Faring

News

Final Update: 2024 Coronado Election Results: Mayor, City Council, School Board

News

IBWC Launches $600 Million Project to Curb Tijuana Sewage Crisis

More Local News

CHS Girls’ Tennis: Division III CIF Tournament Update and More

Sports

Save Your Soles Shoe Collection Drive is Off and Running

People

Paul Connelly Announced as New Police Chief for City of Coronado

City of Coronado

After Four Months, the City’s Free, Electric Shuttle is Popular – and Expensive

City of Coronado

Meet your Neighbor: Ian Urtnowski, Beyond the URT Brand

Business

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2024, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Coronado Crime Report: Battery, DUI, Elder Abuse