A new Keiki Hula & Tahitian Dance Class for grades kindergarten through 12 begins on Tuesday, October 1. Beginner and Intermediate classes will be available, but all levels are welcome. Classes will be held at Island Yoga Coronado from 3:30 to 4:30 pm on Tuesdays and Thursdays and run through Dec. 12 with a Showcase on Dec. 14 and 15.

A percentage of registration fees will benefit the Coronado Schools Foundation.

For more information, visit hitimahanadanceco.com.