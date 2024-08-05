County Awards $102,500 in Grants to Coronado Nonprofits

Much like Coronado’s community grants program, the county of San Diego also allocates funding to organizations whose missions align with the agency’s goals. Local allocations are as follows:

Safe Harbor Coronado: $35,000

Safe Harbor, which promotes youth mental health, received a county grant. (It also received a grant from the City of Coronado for $125,000).

“Safe Harbor is instrumental in our mission to cultivate a community where every young individual can overcome life’s hurdles with resilience,” said Tara Lawson-Remer, who represents Coronado on the San Diego County Board of Supervisors, in a statement. “They understand the importance of mental wellness and are committed to helping Coronado families navigate these challenges. I’m proud we could contribute to their vital mission with a County grant.”

Emerald Keepers: $27,500

This grant will allow the environmental stewardship nonprofit to expand its fleet of water skimmers, which remove plastic and other trash from local waters. (Emerald Keepers received $70,100 from the City of Coronado this year.)

Coronado School of the Arts (CoSA) Foundation: $40,000

This grant will be used specifically to upgrade audio/visual equipment for the Coronado High School theater.

“Coronado School of the Arts serves as a beacon of artistic excellence for 200 scholar artists from our esteemed Coronado High School, offering invaluable exposure to music, dance, visual arts, and beyond,” said Lawson-Remer. “Supporting the Foundation with County grant dollars is not just an investment in these programs, it’s an investment in our children’s’ future and fostering a vibrant arts community here in Coronado.”

(CoSA received $7,223 from the city of Coronado this year.)





