Wendy Lewis Selected As Coronado High School Assistant Principal

Coronado High School (CHS) has named Wendy Lewis as the school’s next assistant principal. Lewis, who spent the past three years as a mathematics teacher at CHS, brings a diverse background in education, having taught in multiple states at middle and high schools, college preparatory, and alternative education. She will join CHS Principal Karin Mellina and Assistant Principal Tim Kusserow on the high school’s leadership team.

“I am so happy to have Wendy join us as a CHS administrator. She has been a valuable part of our Islander team as a classroom teacher and I am confident that she will be a fantastic addition to our admin team,” shared CHS Principal Karin Mellina.

Lewis originally came to CHS in 2021. “I have enjoyed fostering a love of learning among my students,” she said. With over 14 years of experience in education, a Bachelor of Science in Applied Mathematics, a Master of Education in Secondary Education, a Master’s degree in Administration and Supervision, and a warm and welcoming personality, she impressed the interview team, which included current teachers and administrators.

Lewis shared that she is excited to take on the new position. “I am truly humbled and excited to step into the role of assistant principal at CHS this fall. Since joining the CHS Family three years ago, I have been welcomed with open arms, and I deeply value the sense of community and culture of kindness.” Lewis is a native of North Carolina and spent most of her adult years on the Outer Banks. In 2018 her family embraced a new chapter by transitioning into military life, which she says, “broadened my horizons and enriched my experiences.” She is a dedicated wife, mom of five boys (including two CHS grads) and grandmother to three grandsons.

“In our ever-evolving educational landscape, I am dedicated to embracing creativity and innovation in my role as assistant principal to ensure that every student receives the highest quality education possible,” shared Lewis.

Source: Coronado Unified School District





