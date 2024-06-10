Tuesday, June 11, 2024
MilitaryPeople

Coronado Resident Competes for Team Navy in the 2024 Warrior Games

1 min.
Managing Editor
Managing Editor

A resident of Coronado will join more than 250 seriously wounded, ill and injured service members and veterans at the Department of Defense (DOD) Warrior Games Challenge June 21-30, 2024, at ESPN Wide World of Sports in Orlando, Florida.

Navy Senior Chief Cyber Warfare Technician Mitchell “Mitch” Sheppard, (right) will compete in archery, shooting, sitting volleyball, track and wheelchair basketball. Courtesy photo.

Navy Senior Chief Cyber Warfare Technician Mitchell “Mitch” Sheppard will be competing against athletes representing the U.S. Army, U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Air Force, U.S. Space Force and U.S. Special Operations Command. During the 10 days of competition, Sheppard will compete in archery, shooting, sitting volleyball, track and wheelchair basketball.

Hosted by U.S. Army Training & Doctrine Command (TRADOC), the DOD organizes an annual premiere and elite adaptive-sports competition, the Warrior Games. This year is the 14th anniversary, highlighting the exceptional physical skills and mental toughness of seriously wounded, ill and injured active-duty and veteran service members. Though there are medals distributed during Warrior Games, the competition most highly celebrates personal tenacity, perseverance and the triumph of the spirit.

Growing up, Sheppard admired his grandfather who was an Army medic and inspired Sheppard to serve his nation too. But instead of following in his grandfather’s footsteps, he joined the Navy.

Sheppard is most at peace in the ocean and finds diving and swimming in Hawaii to be a meditation. The sea services were his plan all along. A private person, Sheppard has a large family and enjoys spending as much time with them as possible, building memories together. He’s taken this same sensibility with him throughout his career. He takes pride in protecting his fellow service members and teammates, in and out of the theater.

For more information about the 2024 DoD Warrior Games Challenge, visit dodwarriorgames.com.

By Alyssa Ross, Navy Installations Command



Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Education

CHS Class of 2024 Valedictorian & Co-Salutatorians: Gabe Langevin, Andreana Frangos, & Cate Gregory

Military

Carrier Strike Group 1 Holds Change of Command

People

Coronado Lawn Bowling Club Hosts the A-Team (All Together Experiencing Amazing Moments)

People

“The Sugar King of California” Gives Deeper Insight Into the Spreckels Family

Military

Avenue of Heroes: James Philip Buriak

Military

Repairs to Gaza Aid Pier Built by Coronado Sailors Underway

MORE FROM AUTHOR

People

Coronado Lawn Bowling Club Hosts the A-Team (All Together Experiencing Amazing Moments)

Community News

Bridge & Bay Garden Club Annual Spring Luncheon – June 10

Military

Avenue of Heroes: James Philip Buriak

Obituaries

John Murdoch McLeod (1950-2024)

Dining

Food Truck Thursdays at Coronado Island Marriott Skyline Terrace

Entertainment

Movie Night, Advance Screening of “The Firing Squad” – June 12

More Local News

CHS Class of 2024 Valedictorian & Co-Salutatorians: Gabe Langevin, Andreana Frangos, & Cate Gregory

Education

CUSD Update: Salary Negotiations Stalled; End-of-Year Celebrations at Board Meeting

Education

John Murdoch McLeod (1950-2024)

Obituaries

Better Buzz Serves up Free Drinks in Honor of Pride Month; Partnership with Safe Harbor Promotes Inclusivity

Business

City Rescinds Ban of Beach Fires on South Beach; Propane Fires to be Allowed

City of Coronado

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 75K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2024, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Coronado Unified Receives $1M State Grant to Enhance Biomedical and Environmental...