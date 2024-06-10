Coronado Resident Competes for Team Navy in the 2024 Warrior Games

A resident of Coronado will join more than 250 seriously wounded, ill and injured service members and veterans at the Department of Defense (DOD) Warrior Games Challenge June 21-30, 2024, at ESPN Wide World of Sports in Orlando, Florida.

Navy Senior Chief Cyber Warfare Technician Mitchell “Mitch” Sheppard will be competing against athletes representing the U.S. Army, U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Air Force, U.S. Space Force and U.S. Special Operations Command. During the 10 days of competition, Sheppard will compete in archery, shooting, sitting volleyball, track and wheelchair basketball.

Hosted by U.S. Army Training & Doctrine Command (TRADOC), the DOD organizes an annual premiere and elite adaptive-sports competition, the Warrior Games. This year is the 14th anniversary, highlighting the exceptional physical skills and mental toughness of seriously wounded, ill and injured active-duty and veteran service members. Though there are medals distributed during Warrior Games, the competition most highly celebrates personal tenacity, perseverance and the triumph of the spirit.

Growing up, Sheppard admired his grandfather who was an Army medic and inspired Sheppard to serve his nation too. But instead of following in his grandfather’s footsteps, he joined the Navy.

Sheppard is most at peace in the ocean and finds diving and swimming in Hawaii to be a meditation. The sea services were his plan all along. A private person, Sheppard has a large family and enjoys spending as much time with them as possible, building memories together. He’s taken this same sensibility with him throughout his career. He takes pride in protecting his fellow service members and teammates, in and out of the theater.

For more information about the 2024 DoD Warrior Games Challenge, visit dodwarriorgames.com.

By Alyssa Ross, Navy Installations Command






