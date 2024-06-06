Movie Night, Advance Screening of “The Firing Squad” – June 12

First Baptist Church of Coronado is honored to host a free, advance* screening of “The Firing Squad” starring Kevin Sorbo and Cuba Gooding Jr, on Wednesday, June 12 at 6:30 pm at the church, located at 445 C Avenue in Coronado.

The film tells the true story of two American drug dealers, sentenced to death. They undergo a spiritual metamorphosis, their hearts touched and forever changed by the profound embrace of Christianity, moments before facing their own execution. Their journey toward redemption ignited a spiritual revolution within the prison camp, guiding the souls of the most hardened criminals toward the loving embrace of Christ.

Everyone aged 13 and older is welcome to join. Childcare is not available. Rated PG-13 for drug reference and brief violence.

* In theaters August 2, 2024





