Thursday, June 6, 2024
Food Truck Thursdays at Coronado Island Marriott Skyline Terrace

1 min.
Food Truck Thursday at the Coronado Island Marriott Resort & Spa. (Image: Coronado Island Marriott)

Get ready to savor the flavors of summer at Food Truck Thursday, kicking off this Thursday, June 6, at the Coronado Island Marriott. From 5 to 8 pm, the resort’s Skyline Terrace transforms into a culinary hotspot, offering a rotating lineup of food trucks that cater to every palate. Whether you’re a foodie looking for gourmet bites or a family seeking a fun evening out, this event promises something for everyone.

DJ TeeLynn at Food Truck Thursday at the Coronado Island Marriott Resort & Spa. (Image: Coronado Island Marriott)

Adding to the vibrant atmosphere, DJ TEELYNN will be spinning tunes, ensuring that the beats are as enjoyable as the eats. With stunning views of the Coronado bridge and downtown San Diego skyline and a variety of delicious options to explore each week, Food Truck Thursday is set to be a highlight of the summer season. Bring your family and friends for an unforgettable evening of food, music, and fun!

Coronado Island Marriott Resort & Spa
2000 Second Street
CoronadoIslandMarriott.com

Image: Coronado Island Marriott Resort & Spa
Image: Coronado Island Marriott Resort & Spa



Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

