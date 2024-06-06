Food Truck Thursdays at Coronado Island Marriott Skyline Terrace

Get ready to savor the flavors of summer at Food Truck Thursday, kicking off this Thursday, June 6, at the Coronado Island Marriott. From 5 to 8 pm, the resort’s Skyline Terrace transforms into a culinary hotspot, offering a rotating lineup of food trucks that cater to every palate. Whether you’re a foodie looking for gourmet bites or a family seeking a fun evening out, this event promises something for everyone.

Adding to the vibrant atmosphere, DJ TEELYNN will be spinning tunes, ensuring that the beats are as enjoyable as the eats. With stunning views of the Coronado bridge and downtown San Diego skyline and a variety of delicious options to explore each week, Food Truck Thursday is set to be a highlight of the summer season. Bring your family and friends for an unforgettable evening of food, music, and fun!

Coronado Island Marriott Resort & Spa

2000 Second Street

CoronadoIslandMarriott.com





