Monday, April 15, 2024
Sports

Summer Tennis Camps, Pickleball Events – 2024

1 min.
Managing Editor
This summer, Coronado Tennis Center is thrilled to offer a variety of camps and activities designed for tennis enthusiasts of all ages. From engaging summer camps to competitive match play and events, there’s something for everyone. Don’t miss your chance to join in the fun and improve your skills.

Junior Summer Camps: Camps are now open for registration! A full array of summer camps will provide a fantastic opportunity to learn, improve, and have a blast on the courts. Secure your spot today by signing up here.

Adult Summer Camps: Adults aren’t left out! Summer camps are the perfect way to step up your game, meet other tennis players, and enjoy some competitive fun. Three camps only! Register now through this link.

 

Free Coronado Kids Pickleball event on Sunday, April 21, from 1 to 2:30pm! Open to all skill levels, this fun-filled session is designed for kids aged 8 to 16. FREE for Coronado residents ($10 for non-residents). Participants will be grouped by skill level to learn the basics of pickleball, with paddles provided. Don’t miss this chance for your kids to dive into the exciting world of pickleball! Sign up through your impact activities account. All players must be registered to attend. https://impactca.clubautomation.com/tennis

Coronado Pickleball Tournament – May 18 & 19: Ready for some pickleball? This tournament promises competitive fun and a great atmosphere at the Coronado Cays pickleball courts. Stay tuned to the Tennis Center’s social pages (Instagram, Facebook) for more information and registration links. They will also be available on our website.

Get ready for an exciting summer filled with activities and events at Coronado Tennis Center.

Summer Camp links to register:

Adult camps registration

Junior camps registration

 



Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

