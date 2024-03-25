The Coronado Floral Association in Collaboration with the Islander Ladies Club Presents a Night of Family Fun – Apr. 19

We are delighted to announce that the locally-founded Islander Ladies Club (ILC) is co-hosting with the Coronado Floral Association (CFA) Board in the relaunch of the beloved Coronado Flower Show Friday Family Movie Night in Spreckels Park at the 2024 Coronado Flower Show. This exciting event promises a memorable evening inside the tents for families, filled with music, food, and a special screening of the newly released DreamWorks film, Ruby Gillman: Teenage Kraken to go along with the Flower Show’s 2024 theme: Oceans of Flowers.

ILC and CFA invite participants in the Children’s Section of the Flower Show to drop off their entries between 3:30 and 5:30 pm on Friday, April 19. Each child submitting an entry into the Children’s Section of the Flower Show will receive free admission to the movie and festivities! Additional tickets can be purchased for $5 per person on site or in advance at www.eventbrite.com. VIP packages are also available for $50 with reserved seating for a party of four, concessions, and a souvenir blanket. The first 200 people will be admitted so be sure to arrive early to secure your spot for a delightful community experience!

The movie starts at 7 pm but the party starts at 5:30 pm with fun children’s activities included with your admission. Arrive hungry because High Tide Bottle Shop & Kitchen will have hot, delicious pizza for sale, and freshly popped popcorn and candy will also be available for purchase. The Beer and Wine Garden will be open, offering locally crafted beer and wine for purchase throughout the event. All proceeds from this event will support the Coronado Flower Show, ensuring the continued success of this beloved community tradition.

Families are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs for a night of joy under the stars. No outside food or beverages will be permitted. Children must be accompanied and supervised by an adult at all times.

Quick Look

Friday, April 19th

3:30 – 5:30 pm: Children Section exhibit drop off

5:30 – 7:00 pm: Children’s Activities

7:00 – 9:00 pm: Outdoor Movie: Ruby Gillman: Teenage Kraken

Children with flower show entry: Free

General Admission: $5

VIP Package: $50

More info at www.eventbrite.com





