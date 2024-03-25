Monday, March 25, 2024
Community NewsEntertainment

The Coronado Floral Association in Collaboration with the Islander Ladies Club Presents a Night of Family Fun – Apr. 19

1 min.
Managing Editor
Managing Editor

We are delighted to announce that the locally-founded Islander Ladies Club (ILC) is co-hosting with the Coronado Floral Association (CFA) Board in the relaunch of the beloved Coronado Flower Show Friday Family Movie Night in Spreckels Park at the 2024 Coronado Flower Show. This exciting event promises a memorable evening inside the tents for families, filled with music, food, and a special screening of the newly released DreamWorks film, Ruby Gillman: Teenage Kraken to go along with the Flower Show’s 2024 theme: Oceans of Flowers.

ILC and CFA invite participants in the Children’s Section of the Flower Show to drop off their entries between 3:30 and 5:30 pm on Friday, April 19. Each child submitting an entry into the Children’s Section of the Flower Show will receive free admission to the movie and festivities! Additional tickets can be purchased for $5 per person on site or in advance at www.eventbrite.com. VIP packages are also available for $50 with reserved seating for a party of four, concessions, and a souvenir blanket. The first 200 people will be admitted so be sure to arrive early to secure your spot for a delightful community experience!

The movie starts at 7 pm but the party starts at 5:30 pm with fun children’s activities included with your admission. Arrive hungry because High Tide Bottle Shop & Kitchen will have hot, delicious pizza for sale, and freshly popped popcorn and candy will also be available for purchase. The Beer and Wine Garden will be open, offering locally crafted beer and wine for purchase throughout the event. All proceeds from this event will support the Coronado Flower Show, ensuring the continued success of this beloved community tradition.

Families are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs for a night of joy under the stars. No outside food or beverages will be permitted. Children must be accompanied and supervised by an adult at all times.

Quick Look

Friday, April 19th
3:30 – 5:30 pm: Children Section exhibit drop off
5:30 – 7:00 pm: Children’s Activities
7:00 – 9:00 pm: Outdoor Movie: Ruby Gillman: Teenage Kraken
Children with flower show entry: Free
General Admission: $5
VIP Package: $50

More info at www.eventbrite.com

 



Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

Public Welcome at IBWC Citizens Forum – Mar. 28

Community News

A Visit to Balboa Park’s Historic Gardens – Apr. 8

Community News

Contemporary Art Comes Alive in Captivating Class – April 2024

Community News

Coronado Job Fair – April 18

Community News

Navigating iPhone Maps and Apps – Thursdays in April

Community News

Coronado Water and Air Quality Report – Mar. 14-20, 2024

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

Coronado Job Fair – April 18

Entertainment

CIFF Presents “High Noon” (1952) for Student Classic Film Series – Mar. 24

Community News

Bridge and Bay Garden Club: Flower Show Donation, Table Settings Demonstration

Education

CHS Student Mila Waydo Earns Regional Dean’s List Recognition with Coronado High School Robotics

Entertainment

“Bullitt” (1968) Heats Up the Big Screen – Mar. 27

Uncategorized

United in Faith: Coronado Churches to Host Walk with the Cross – Mar. 29

More Local News

Coronado Sailors Deploying to Gaza to Provide Humanitarian Aid

Military

Federal Budget Includes $156 Million in Funding for Tijuana Sewage Crisis

News

Students Call for Plastic Reduction Ordinance in Coronado

City of Coronado

Awaken Church Rents Community Center, Prompting Scrutiny of City Facilities Use Policy

City of Coronado

Mayoral Candidate Casey Tanaka Says Experience is Key

City of Coronado

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 75K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2024, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Public Welcome at IBWC Citizens Forum – Mar. 28