Stop the Sewage Beach Protest Rally – Mar. 28

Join the latest student-led rally on Thursday, March 28 at 4 pm at Coronado’s Central Beach. Students from Coronado High School (CHS), including the CHS Stop the Sewage Club, CHS Emerald Keepers Club, CHS Junior Optimists, and other youth across the South Bay region will speak along with community leaders and elected officials. In addition to thanking the government for approving 25% of the funds needed to make our beaches safe, more is needed to accelerate repairs and remediation.

Twenty miles of USA and Mexico beaches are dangerously polluted and unsafe. This is the longest running environmental disaster in US history. Raise your voices and stay informed. We demand action to protect our families, our Navy, our First Responders and tourists from these poisons.

This protest will occur ahead of the IBWC San Diego Citizens Forum board public meeting, which will take place in the Nautilus Room at the Community Center on Thursday, March 28, from 5:30 to 7:30 pm.

