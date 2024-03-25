Public Welcome at IBWC Citizens Forum – Mar. 28

The United States Section of the International Boundary and Water Commission (USIBWC) San Diego Citizens Forum board will host an in-person and virtual public meeting in Coronado on Thursday, March 28, from 5:30 to 7:30 pm.

Citizens Forum Board Member Alberto Pombo, Ph.D., and CEO of Border Communities for a Healthy Environment, will present a study analyzing data compiled over 25 years on pollution origins on the Tijuana River on the Mexico side of the border.

Morgan Rogers, P.E., Area Operations Manager, USIBWC San Diego Field Office, will present an update of Commission activities in the San Diego region. The presentations will include an update on Minute 328 projects, the operational status of the San Diego Wastewater Treatment Plant, an accounting of transboundary flows, and an update on San Diego–Tijuana wastewater infrastructure improvement projects.

The public meeting will be held in person at:

Nautilus Room – Coronado Community Center

1845 Strand Way, Coronado, CA 92118

The public meeting will also be held virtually: Click here to join the meeting. If possible, it may be helpful for you to test connectivity on your own prior to the meeting by clicking on the “Join” link and ensuring your camera and microphone are functioning. Or join by phone: Call-in number +1 872-240-1286,,66915462# Phone Conference ID: 669 154 62#

For those connecting via phone, the presentations will be available before the start of the meeting. Go to the San Diego Citizens Forum page hwww.ibwc.gov/meetings/category/san-diego/, and look for the links for the 3/28/2024 meeting.

If you would like to speak during the public comment period, please sign up ahead of time by contacting Leslie Grijalva at [email protected] or 915-832-4770 by noon on March 26, 2024.

Agenda

Welcome and Introductions

Geographical analysis of water pollution sources along the Tijuana River (2024) – Alberto Pombo, Ph.D., CEO of Border Communities for a Healthy Environment

Update on Minute 328 projects and funding – Morgan Rogers, P.E., Area Operations Manager, USIBWC San Diego Field Office

Update of IBWC and Activities in San Diego Region – AOM Rogers

Public Comment

Board Discussion

Suggested Future Agenda Items





