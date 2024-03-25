Monday, March 25, 2024
Community News

Public Welcome at IBWC Citizens Forum – Mar. 28

1 min.
Managing Editor
Managing Editor

The United States Section of the International Boundary and Water Commission (USIBWC) San Diego Citizens Forum board will host an in-person and virtual public meeting in Coronado on Thursday, March 28, from 5:30 to 7:30 pm.

Citizens Forum Board Member Alberto Pombo, Ph.D., and CEO of Border Communities for a Healthy Environment, will present a study analyzing data compiled over 25 years on pollution origins on the Tijuana River on the Mexico side of the border.

Morgan Rogers, P.E., Area Operations Manager, USIBWC San Diego Field Office, will present an update of Commission activities in the San Diego region. The presentations will include an update on Minute 328 projects, the operational status of the San Diego Wastewater Treatment Plant, an accounting of transboundary flows, and an update on San Diego–Tijuana wastewater infrastructure improvement projects.

The public meeting will be held in person at:
Nautilus Room – Coronado Community Center
1845 Strand Way, Coronado, CA 92118

The public meeting will also be held virtually: Click here to join the meeting. If possible, it may be helpful for you to test connectivity on your own prior to the meeting by clicking on the “Join” link and ensuring your camera and microphone are functioning. Or join by phone: Call-in number +1 872-240-1286,,66915462# Phone Conference ID: 669 154 62#

For those connecting via phone, the presentations will be available before the start of the meeting. Go to the San Diego Citizens Forum page hwww.ibwc.gov/meetings/category/san-diego/, and look for the links for the 3/28/2024 meeting.

If you would like to speak during the public comment period, please sign up ahead of time by contacting Leslie Grijalva at [email protected] or 915-832-4770 by noon on March 26, 2024.

Agenda

  • Welcome and Introductions
  • Geographical analysis of water pollution sources along the Tijuana River (2024) – Alberto Pombo, Ph.D., CEO of Border Communities for a Healthy Environment
  • Update on Minute 328 projects and funding – Morgan Rogers, P.E., Area Operations Manager, USIBWC San Diego Field Office
  • Update of IBWC and Activities in San Diego Region – AOM Rogers 
  • Public Comment 
  • Board Discussion 
  • Suggested Future Agenda Items

 



Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

A Visit to Balboa Park’s Historic Gardens – Apr. 8

Community News

The Coronado Floral Association in Collaboration with the Islander Ladies Club Presents a Night of Family Fun – Apr. 19

Community News

Contemporary Art Comes Alive in Captivating Class – April 2024

Community News

Coronado Job Fair – April 18

Community News

Navigating iPhone Maps and Apps – Thursdays in April

Community News

Coronado Water and Air Quality Report – Mar. 14-20, 2024

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

Coronado Job Fair – April 18

Entertainment

CIFF Presents “High Noon” (1952) for Student Classic Film Series – Mar. 24

Community News

Bridge and Bay Garden Club: Flower Show Donation, Table Settings Demonstration

Education

CHS Student Mila Waydo Earns Regional Dean’s List Recognition with Coronado High School Robotics

Entertainment

“Bullitt” (1968) Heats Up the Big Screen – Mar. 27

Uncategorized

United in Faith: Coronado Churches to Host Walk with the Cross – Mar. 29

More Local News

Coronado Sailors Deploying to Gaza to Provide Humanitarian Aid

Military

Federal Budget Includes $156 Million in Funding for Tijuana Sewage Crisis

News

Students Call for Plastic Reduction Ordinance in Coronado

City of Coronado

Awaken Church Rents Community Center, Prompting Scrutiny of City Facilities Use Policy

City of Coronado

Mayoral Candidate Casey Tanaka Says Experience is Key

City of Coronado

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 75K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2024, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

A Visit to Balboa Park’s Historic Gardens – Apr. 8