Wednesday, March 20, 2024
Easter Sunrise Service on Coronado Beach – Mar. 31

Resurrection Lutheran Church will again sponsor the annual Easter Sunrise Service on Coronado Beach. The service will be held at the north end of Ocean Blvd across from Sunset Park on Sunday, March 31, at 6 am. Beach campfires will be lit by 5:30 am. Wear warm clothing and bring a beach chair or blanket.

The Reverend Doctor Timothy Eichler, Retired U.S. Navy Chaplain will preside over the service. Special music will be provided by the Coronado Ukulele Club, Mary James, and Russ Peck.

Easter morning sunrise by Lily Hinrichs

Easter Worship with Holy Communion will take place at 10:15 am at Resurrection Lutheran Church, 1111 5th Street, Coronado.

Additional Holy Week Services at Resurrection Lutheran Church are:

  • Palm Sunday – March 24 at 10:15 am
  • Maundy Thursday – March 28 at 5:30 pm
  • Good Friday – March 29 th at 5:30 pm

 

 



Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island."

