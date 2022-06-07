Tuesday, June 7, 2022
Resurrection Lutheran Church of Coronado Welcomes New Pastor

Reverend Timothy Eichler

The Reverend Timothy Eichler has been appointed to serve at Resurrection Lutheran Church, 1111 5th Street. Pastor Tim retired from the US Navy as a chaplain in 2017 after over 30-years of service. While on active duty, he served in two aircraft carriers, two tours with Marines, Navy SEALS (Coronado), Pentagon (Chief of Chaplains Office), the senior chaplain for Naval Aviation, and at the time of his retirement he was serving as the Regional Chaplain, Navy Region Southwest (San Diego).

While on active duty, he continued to serve the church in a part-time capacity with congregations in transition: Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, Virginia Beach, VA and St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, La Mesa, CA. Since his retirement in 2017, he served King of Kings Lutheran, Oceanside, CA and most recently First Presbyterian Church of Hollywood as the Interim/Transition Senior Pastor/Head of Staff. He is married to Cynthia (Cindy) and they have three adult daughters.

Resurrection Lutheran Church is a member of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America and has served the community of Coronado since 1961. All are welcome to attend Sunday morning Bible study at 9 am and Worship at 10:15 am.

Resurrection Lutheran Church of Coronado
1111 Fifth Street
Coronado, CA 92118
(619) 435-1000



