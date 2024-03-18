Coronado Girl Scouts Celebrate Rosie the Riveter at Eponymous Rose Garden

Coronado Girl Scouts were in attendance with city councilmembers on March 13 at the Rosie the Riveter Rose Garden as the council named it Rosie the Riveter Day in Coronado (March 21 is National Rosie the Riveter Day).

Coronado’s Rosie the Riveter Rose Garden is located just outside the John D. Spreckels Center. Learn more below:

“Rosie the Riveters” will be symbolically receiving the Congressional Gold Metal at a prestigious ceremony at the Capitol in Washington, D.C. on April 10, 2024.

RELATED:





