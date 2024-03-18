Monday, March 18, 2024
Coronado Girl Scouts Celebrate Rosie the Riveter at Eponymous Rose Garden

Coronado Girls Scouts stand with Councilmembers Casey Tanaka and Mike Donovan on March 13, 2024 near the Rosie the Riveter Rose Garden (Submitted photo)

Coronado Girl Scouts were in attendance with city councilmembers on March 13 at the Rosie the Riveter Rose Garden as the council named it Rosie the Riveter Day in Coronado (March 21 is National Rosie the Riveter Day).

Coronado’s Rosie the Riveter Rose Garden is located just outside the John D. Spreckels Center.  Learn more below:

Rosie the Riveter Continues to Inspire the Next Generation

“Rosie the Riveters” will be symbolically receiving the Congressional Gold Metal at a prestigious ceremony at the Capitol in Washington, D.C. on April 10, 2024.

Rosie the Riveter Rose Garden in front of John D. Spreckels Center (The Coronado Times)



Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

