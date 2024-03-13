Dr. Seuss’ Birthday Party – Mar. 22

Friday, March 22, 3:30-5 pm in the Coronado Library Winn Room.

We are having a party to celebrate Dr. Seuss.

It’s his birthday and we are going to cut loose.

We will have games and hop scotch and prizes galore,

a big giant cake and plenty more.

Come listen to a story

and do some arts and crafts;

take a picture with Cat in the Hat

and have a lot of laughs.

No need to bring a gift

to come and have some looks,

but if you can

please bring some new or gently used books!

This event, featuring games, arts and crafts, storytelling and prizes, is geared towards children ages 2 to 7. It is sponsored by the Coronado High School Jr. Optimist Club, JOI, and the Optimist Club of Coronado. All donated books will be given to the Lindsay School for girls.





