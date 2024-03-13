Wednesday, March 13, 2024
Dr. Seuss' Birthday Party – Mar. 22

Friday, March 22, 3:30-5 pm in the Coronado Library Winn Room.

We are having a party to celebrate Dr. Seuss.
It’s his birthday and we are going to cut loose.
We will have games and hop scotch and prizes galore,
a big giant cake and plenty more.

Come listen to a story
and do some arts and crafts;
take a picture with Cat in the Hat
and have a lot of laughs.

No need to bring a gift
to come and have some looks,
but if you can
please bring some new or gently used books!

This event, featuring games, arts and crafts, storytelling and prizes, is geared towards children ages 2 to 7. It is sponsored by the Coronado High School Jr. Optimist Club, JOI, and the Optimist Club of Coronado. All donated books will be given to the Lindsay School for girls.

Dr. Seuss birthday party 2020. Submitted image.



Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

Jury Awards $5 Million to Former CHS Student, Finds District Negligent in Employing Basketball Coach Who Committed Sex Crime

Crime

City Updates: Midyear Budget Adjustment, Urban Forest Program

City of Coronado

Retired Navy SEAL Captain Dan’l Steward Attends State of the Union with Rep. Peters

News

Meet Your Local Navy Legends – Retired SEAL Moki Martin

Military

30-Year Waterfront Plan Addresses Future Growth Surrounding San Diego Bay

News

