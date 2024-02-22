Former Coronado Lacrosse Player Named CAA Offensive Player of the Week

Former Coronado High School lacrosse player and current Towson graduate student and lacrosse attackman Nick DeMaio was, named Coastal Athletic Association (CAA) Offensive Player of the Week helping Towson men’s lacrosse pick up two awards for the Feb. 12 through Feb. 19 week after earning its 500th win in program history.

DeMaio recorded nine points on four goals and five assists, leading Towson to a 17-5 victory over Navy, who was receiving votes in all three national polls. The nine points are a career-best for the graduate attackman, who became the first Tiger with nine points in a game since 2019. DeMaio registered four goals on five shots for his second straight hat trick while dishing out a season-high five assists, matching the most in a game by a CAA student-athlete this season.

