Find San Diego Legion, Major League Rugby Western Conference Champions, at Snapdragon Stadium

Are YOU ready for impact with the San Diego Legion, your Major League Rugby Western Conference Champions!? Experience the magic and raw power of professional rugby at Snapdragon Stadium on March 16. Act fast, secure your tickets at sdlegion.com. For the full season schedule, click here.

San Diego Legion announced in 2023 its permanent home at Snapdragon Stadium. San Diego Legion is proud to be playing in the newest and most elite rugby stadium in North America.

San Diego Legion strives to make the sport of rugby as beloved here as it is globally and to excite the local community about rugby’s wonderful diverse culture and positive influence.

Watch the video below to learn why “Rugby is a hooligans game, played by gentlemen.”





