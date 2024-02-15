Thursday, February 15, 2024
Find San Diego Legion, Major League Rugby Western Conference Champions, at Snapdragon Stadium

Are YOU ready for impact with the San Diego Legion, your Major League Rugby Western Conference Champions!? Experience the magic and raw power of professional rugby at Snapdragon Stadium on March 16. Act fast, secure your tickets at sdlegion.com. For the full season schedule, click here.

30 April 2023: San Diego Legion vs Houston Sabercats. (Credit: John Harrison/USMLR)

San Diego Legion announced in 2023 its permanent home at Snapdragon Stadium. San Diego Legion is proud to be playing in the newest and most elite rugby stadium in North America.

San Diego Legion strives to make the sport of rugby as beloved here as it is globally and to excite the local community about rugby’s wonderful diverse culture and positive influence.

Watch the video below to learn why “Rugby is a hooligans game, played by gentlemen.” 



Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island."

