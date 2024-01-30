Tuesday, January 30, 2024
Crime

Man Arrested After Stabbing His Parents in Coronado

Less than 1 min.
Megan Kitt
Megan Kitt

A La Mesa man was visiting his parents in Coronado when he stabbed them both, police report. The two sustained serious injuries but are both expected to survive.

Adam Nordhues, 41, attacked his parents unprovoked, police say. Officers responded to the stabbing on the 1700 block of Avenida Del Mundo at about 9 p.m. Jan. 29.

Officers found the 69-year-old victims in the lobby of their condo building. Their son was in the building’s parking lot, still armed with a knife. Nordhues ignored multiple commands to surrender and drop his weapon, so an officer deployed a Taser, knocking Nordhues to the ground.

He stood back up and continued to ignore commands to surrender, so the officer activated his Taser again before apprehending Nordhues.

Nordhues was transported to a hospital (separate from his parents) to be treated for minor injuries before being booked into a San Diego county jail for attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse, and resisting arrest.



Megan Kitt
Megan Kitt
Megan has worked as a reporter for more than 15 years, and her work in both print and digital journalism has been published in more than 25 publications worldwide. She is also an award-winning photographer. She holds BA degrees in journalism, English literature and creative writing and an MA degree in creative writing and literature. She believes a quality news publication's purpose is to strengthen a community through informative and connective reporting.Megan is also a mother of three and a Navy spouse. After living around the world both as a journalist and as a military spouse, she immediately fell in love with San Diego and Coronado for her family's long-term home.Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

Protesters Flock Awaken Church’s First Coronado Service

Crime

Coronado Crime Report: Assault and Battery, Criminal Threat (1/20-1/26)

City of Coronado

Country Club Advisory Lifted – Regular Water Use Can Resume

City of Coronado

Storm Cleanup and Repairs Continue; City Distributing Sandbags for Next Week’s Forecasted Rain

Community News

As Coronado Fights to Improve Stormwater Drainage, Monday’s Rain Fights Back

Education

All Hands on Deck: Coronado Community Rallies to Support Schools Flooded in Storm

MORE FROM AUTHOR

City of Coronado

Storm Update: Country Club Area Residents Cleared to Use Toilets

City of Coronado

After Nearly 4 Inches of Rain, Coronado Declares an Emergency

Community News

Peters, Duncan, and Bailey Pressure Congress to Fund Sewage Infrastructure This Year

Community News

San Diego’s Toni Atkins Announces 2026 Run for Governor

Military

Navy SEALs Who Went Missing off Somali Coast Pronounced Dead

City of Coronado

Orange Avenue Will be Getting a Makeover

More Local News

Protesters Flock Awaken Church’s First Coronado Service

Community News

Country Club Advisory Lifted – Regular Water Use Can Resume

City of Coronado

Storm Cleanup and Repairs Continue; City Distributing Sandbags for Next Week’s Forecasted Rain

City of Coronado

As Coronado Fights to Improve Stormwater Drainage, Monday’s Rain Fights Back

Community News

All Hands on Deck: Coronado Community Rallies to Support Schools Flooded in Storm

Education

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 75K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2024, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Islander Girls Water Polo Topple Westview 8-4 in Senior Night Matchup