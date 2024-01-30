Man Arrested After Stabbing His Parents in Coronado

A La Mesa man was visiting his parents in Coronado when he stabbed them both, police report. The two sustained serious injuries but are both expected to survive.

Adam Nordhues, 41, attacked his parents unprovoked, police say. Officers responded to the stabbing on the 1700 block of Avenida Del Mundo at about 9 p.m. Jan. 29.

Officers found the 69-year-old victims in the lobby of their condo building. Their son was in the building’s parking lot, still armed with a knife. Nordhues ignored multiple commands to surrender and drop his weapon, so an officer deployed a Taser, knocking Nordhues to the ground.

He stood back up and continued to ignore commands to surrender, so the officer activated his Taser again before apprehending Nordhues.

Nordhues was transported to a hospital (separate from his parents) to be treated for minor injuries before being booked into a San Diego county jail for attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse, and resisting arrest.





