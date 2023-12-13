Celebrating a Century of Heritage: A Heartfelt Thanks to Attendees and Sponsors of the Laundry Truck Block Party

In the heart of Coronado’s storied past, CHA’s iconic Model T Laundry Truck is a cherished relic that has woven its tale through the decades that reminds of our town’s early days. Commissioned by the Ford Motor Company in 1923 as the laundry truck for the Hotel del Coronado, the truck stands as a testament to the island’s rich history.

The Laundry Truck, labeled #5, became an integral part of Coronado’s fabric, delivering clean laundry across the island under the dedicated care of Tom Wearden. After seven years of faithful service, Wearden was gifted the truck upon his retirement in 1930.

Following a fender bender in 1942, the truck retired from the newly bustling streets of Coronado. It found new life decades later when Captain Herb Underwood, Wearden’s grandson, meticulously restored it in 1978. From there, the truck embarked on a journey of rediscovery, changing hands until Colonel Richard Kenney contributed the truck to the Coronado Historical Association’s educational outreach initiatives in 2007.

Thanks to the unwavering dedication of volunteers like Jeff Tyler, Bill Geiss, Bear Thorkelson, Doug and Judy Clark, Bob Moses, Jim Ray, and Rick Tugend, the Laundry Truck became a beloved fixture in Coronado’s annual events, participating in parades and celebrations since 2007. Its centennial milestone, marking 100 years of service, was celebrated with a Block Party on Park Place on Saturday, December 9 from 4 to 6 pm.

CHA extends our deepest gratitude to all who joined us in commemorating this historic event. The support from our attendees and sponsors has been instrumental in ensuring the success of the celebration and securing the future of this beloved piece of Coronado’s history.

Special thanks to Doug & Judy Clarke, Coronado Brewing Co., Coronado Concert Band – Coronado Big Band, Coronado Fourth of July Committee, Emerald City Surf Shop, Fuzziwigs Candy Factory, Meredith Heinecke, Hotel del Coronado, Island Beer Club, La Mer Boutique, Margarite Capone with BB Meme Salon, Jenna McIntosh, Moo Time Creamery and The Dinky Donut Shop, Muhl Jewelers, Caroline Murray, Old Town Trolley Tours, and Emily Talbert for their generous contributions, without which this event would not have been possible. Many volunteers contributed numerous hours to this amazing event. We would especially like to thank our Advisory Committee: Co-Chairs Meredith Heinecke and Jeff Tyler, and Members Doug & Judy Clarke, Jenna McIntosh, Jim Ray, Kelly Ronimus, and Rick Tugend. We would also like to thank our wonderful Laundry Truck Crew: Doug & Judy Clarke, John Landon, Bob Moses, Jim Ray, Bear Thorkelson, Rick Tugend, and Jeff Tyler. Your commitment to preserving Coronado’s heritage is truly commendable, and we are grateful for your support.

The Block Party was an extraordinary experience filled with music, entertainment, and community spirit. Attendees had the opportunity to immerse themselves in historical insights, enjoy the company of fellow history enthusiasts, and witness the unveiling of the Laundry Truck’s 100-year legacy.

Thank you for being part of history and making the 100th Birthday Block Party a resounding success. See you at the next chapter of Coronado’s vibrant heritage!





