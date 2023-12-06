Customized Design and Noteworthy Gifts to be Unveiled at The True House

“Crisp, clean and very California,” is the personal design style of Alyce Lopez, who is in the process of expanding her design firm The True House, with a shop geared toward interior design and gifts. It will be located at 1112 10th Street, in the former space of The Attic which has been a fixture in the Coronado community since 1997. Owner Jane Crosby says, “I was ready to do something different and partnering with Alyce will open new opportunities.”

With many details to complete to make The True House shop a reality, Lopez is looking forward to pulling down the brown paper on the windows and opening the doors of her interior design showroom and gift shop for a soft opening, from December 18 through 24, with mocktails, pictures with Santa, giveaways, and more. A full launch is expected after the new year.

Lopez and Crosby have been family friends for more than 10 years, and opening this shop was a dream come true when the two decided to collaborate. Crosby will still be a familiar face in the store, along with former Coronado Police Officer and client-turned-retail associate Sherri Mannello, and Office Manager Michelle Jones. It will also be a be family affair, with Lopez’s kindergarten teacher husband, along with their son and daughter coming in to help when needed.

The new shop will be a studio for clients, with a kitchenette featuring cabinets and other design details. A variety of gifts and home décor, like pillows, rugs, candles, bar and kitchen accessories, poufs, art, blankets, and more will be showcased. Lopez shared that they will open with complimentary gift wrapping, so you will walk out with a beautiful package; a tradition she has loved since she was a teenager growing up in Southern California.

Born with a creative flair, Lopez said she has always gravitated to anything that makes things more beautiful. Starting out as an elementary teacher, she quickly discovered that it was not the right fit for her. While she loved to teach and learn, she decided to explore other options. After getting married and having two kids, she and her husband bought a fixer upper home ten years ago in San Diego. Her interior design business started organically, as she shared their home DIY journey on social media. Soon people began to ask if she would help them with their homes. The flexible schedule appealed to her, especially with two small children, so she decided to give it a shot. The True House business was born, launching the website in 2016, and has evolved ever since.

She started with restyling rooms and helping people purchase new furniture to reflect their personal style. She quickly moved into consulting on entire houses and every year the business has expanded.

“I enjoy creating spaces where experiences happen,” she shares, and notes that there is a vast array of areas to understand in interior design, from fabrics, tile, counters, and the list goes on, so she collaborates with a team of experts. She believes in creating homes that work with each family’s unique needs, so they can be comfortable, as well as stylish. “It’s all about the details,” she reveals and says that she focuses on livable luxury, so you don’t have to worry if the dog jumps on the couch.

When talking about interior design, she explains that after so much time spent at home during the pandemic, many people are wanting to update their previous neutral palettes and re-energize their houses. She highlights that home trends often follow what’s happening in fashion. Right now, moody earthy tones are coming around, with greens and Mediterranean style updates, as well as “grandma chic,” which translates to shabby chic reinvented, with floral wallpaper, and other nostalgic touches.

Lopez highlights that everyone has already been welcoming and she can’t wait to meet the community and help them with their interior design and gift needs. To learn more about The True House, visit their website at www.thetruehouse.com and find them on Instagram and Facebook.

The True House

1112 10th Street, Coronado





