J.T. Prime Kitchen & Cocktails to Open Early 2024 in Former Location of Primavera Ristorante

The new year will bring new dining options as Alex Trujillo, a celebrated chef and entrepreneur, expands his restaurant group, J.T. Prime Kitchen and Cocktails, to Coronado.

“The decision was heavily influenced by the energy and tight-knit community spirit of Coronado,” Trujillo said. “The warm and welcoming nature of everyone we’ve met there really resonated with us. Plus, it’s a wonderful opportunity to continue our passion in such a stunning location.”

After culinary school and years working in luxury hospitality, Trujillo formed a catering company, a restaurant, and then, J.T. Bros Sandwich Shop, inspired by Trujillo’s three sons. In 2020, J.T. Prime emerged as a pop-up from the shop, and the restaurant has been gaining momentum since.

“At J.T. Prime, our menu is a heartfelt blend of our family’s favorite dishes,” Trujillo said. “My wife, Roxy, our kids, and I all contribute to a diverse culinary mix. Our specialties range from succulent roast pork belly with a Chile de árbol blackberry sauce to delicacies like oysters and charred octopus, not forgetting our homemade ravioli in a rich gorgonzola cream. While we’re not strictly a steakhouse, we do pride ourselves on offering prime beef and Wagyu selections.”

The Coronado restaurant will be Trujillo’s third, and it will be unique from its sister locations in Scottsdale and Yuma, Ariz.

“What sets the Coronado location apart is the introduction of the Prime Lunch Hour,” Trujillo said. “We plan to incorporate elements from the J.T. Bros (Sandwich Shop) menu into the lunch offerings at J.T. Prime Coronado, blending the best of both worlds.”

The restaurant does not have a set opening date, but Trujillo and his team are targeting the first quarter of 2024. The new restaurant will be at 932 Orange Ave, the former location of Primavera Ristorante.

“Taking over a space with a rich history, a location known and loved by many, is an honor,” Trujillo said. “We’re thrilled about the opportunity to serve and delight the Coronado community in the year ahead.”

