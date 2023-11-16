Man Arrested After Fleeing Police by Swimming from Beached Sailboat

A man was arrested after attempting to swim from a beached sailboat at around 11:30 am.

The arrest was the culmination of an hours-long standoff with U.S. Navy and civilian law enforcement Thursday morning.

The 30-foot, disabled sailboat washed ashore on the Coronado side of North Beach overnight. A public services employee attempted to speak with its passenger this morning but was met with threats of violence.

He was eventually apprehended on the Naval Air Station North Island side of the beach. Lifeguards were also on scene to assist.

The disabled sailboat was still on the beach as of 12 pm Thursday.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information is released.





