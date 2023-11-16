Thursday, November 16, 2023
Crime

Man Arrested After Fleeing Police by Swimming from Beached Sailboat

Less than 1 min.
Megan Kitt
Megan Kitt

A man was arrested after attempting to swim from a beached sailboat at around 11:30 am.

The arrest was the culmination of an hours-long standoff with U.S. Navy and civilian law enforcement Thursday morning.

The 30-foot, disabled sailboat washed ashore on the Coronado side of North Beach overnight. A public services employee attempted to speak with its passenger this morning but was met with threats of violence.

He was eventually apprehended on the Naval Air Station North Island side of the beach. Lifeguards were also on scene to assist.

The disabled sailboat was still on the beach as of 12 pm Thursday.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information is released.



Megan Kitt
Megan Kitt
Megan's work as a journalist has taken her around the world, from across the United States to Tokyo and Kampala, but her passion lies in community reporting. She believes a quality news publication strengthens a community by informing and connecting its members. She holds BA degrees in journalism, English literature and creative writing; an MA degree in creative writing; and her photography has been published internationally. While on a reporting assignment in Uganda, she founded Tuli, a fair trade fashion brand that earned her industry acclaim, most notably by earning her the title Designer to Watch at New York Fashion Week in 2022. Megan's diverse experience in travel and career taught her to approach reporting eager to understand the many experiences and perspectives that make life so interesting. When she's not working, you can find Megan wrangling her two toddlers, hiking with her husband, and binging podcasts.Have a story for The Coronado Times to cover? Send news tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

