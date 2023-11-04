Coronado NJROTC Fundraiser – Through Nov. 14

A message from Program Leader William Nesbitt on the Snap! Fundraiser for Coronado Islander Company NJROTC page:

Coronado NJROTC family, friends, and fans,

We empower our cadets to become better leaders and citizens through our Navy core values of honor, courage and commitment. Your support will help us offer a higher quality NJROTC experience for all of our Cadets. Raising dollars for extra curricular activities is very difficult to do but is vital for our program. Your donation can be tax deductible and we will send you a receipt. If you could please spread the word about our fundraiser by sharing it with your friends via Email, Facebook and Twitter we would greatly appreciate it!

Thank you and Go Navy!!!

Commander Nesbitt

Donations will allow us to do more events! More events = more participation = better learning = more opportunities upon graduation!!

Donations will go towards equipment, competition fees, and travel costs. Travel costs are by far our largest and most frequent expense! Your support is vital to the success of our program.

Fundraiser Dates: 10/17/2023 – 11/14/2023

